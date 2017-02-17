Hampton's experience, size wears down Greensburg Salem

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greensburg Salem's girls learned a tough lesson in the opening round of the WPIAL Class 5A basketball playoffs: Postseason experience is earned, not given.

Advancing in the bracket can be a slow-developing progression.

“It's tough to stomach,” Golden Lions coach Lisa Mankins said.

“But we have four starters coming back (next season), and they can take a lot from this game.”

The 16th seed, Greensburg Salem took its fourth consecutive opening-round loss, falling behind early in a 75-34 setback against top-seeded Hampton in a first-round game Friday night at Fox Chapel.

Greensburg Salem has not won a playoff game since 2011-12.

The Talbots (21-2) used strong guard play to push the pace from the opening tip. After sophomore Megan Kallock made a layup to get the Golden Lions (10-13) within 7-4, Hampton scored the next 16 points to take a 23-4 lead.

Transition points ballooned the lead for the seasoned Talbots. But they were the team drawing experience two years ago when they lost in the first round to Beaver.

“You look at where we were then, on this same floor,” Hampton coach Tony Howard said. “We're the No. 1 seed now, and we had to go out and play like it. (Greensburg Salem) is a young team. They're going to be tough to deal with the next two years.”

Senior guard Jenna Lafko led the Talbots with 20 points and junior Laryn Edwards had 19. Hampton made nine 3-pointers, four by Edwards.

The Talbots stretched the lead to 41-10 at halftime as it held the Golden Lions' leading scorer, sophomore Megan Kallock, in check.

Kallock, averaging 20 points for most of the season, had four at the half. She came on late and finished with a team-high 12.

“I think our size gave (Kallock) some trouble,” Howard said.

Shay Stevens, another sophomore, added 10 for the Golden Lions.

“We talked to the kids about the experience,” Mankins said. “They need to look at themselves and say, ‘What can I do offensively and defensively to get better?' Hopefully, our kids can become better from this.”

Greensburg Salem went on an 8-3 run in the third to trim the deficit to 52-22. It was outscored just 13-12 in the quarter. But Hampton kept up the tempo in the fourth and rolled.

“Their guards are so quick. We talked about what they can do in transition,” Mankins said. “They are very difficult to simulate.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.