Basketball

McKeesport tops Franklin Regional girls in 1st round

Jerin Steele | Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, 10:00 p.m.

Updated 6 minutes ago

McKeesport went to the low post in the fourth quarter of its WPIAL playoff game Friday night, and Jhayla Bray delivered.

Bray, a freshman, commanded the paint in the fourth, scoring 12 of her game-high 19 points to lift No. 8 McKeesport to a 52-45 victory over No. 9 Franklin Regional in the first round the Class 5A girls basketball playoffs at Plum.

It was the Tigers first playoff victory since 2009. McKeesport advanced to face top-seeded Hampton (21-2) in the quarterfinals next Saturday at a time and site to be determined.

McKeesport (12-11) had a 7-0 run in the third quarter, fueled by five points from Johnasia Cash to pull ahead 35-27.

But behind six points by Kassidy Hubert, Franklin Regional (12-11) closed out the quarter on a 8-1 run to cut the lead to one. Hubert finished with 13 points.

Franklin Regional and McKeesport committed 10 fouls apiece in the first half.

The Tigers went 9 of 17 from the foul line in the first half, while the Panthers were 7 of 10.

Cash, a Southern Methodist recruit, sat on the bench for most of the first half with two fouls, but finished with 14 points.

Bray had seven points in the second quarter, and Emma Elash had six to help McKeesport take a 28-25 lead into halftime. The two teams traded the lead 12 times in the first half.

Franklin Regional led 10-7 at the end of the first quarter. Sam Hlozek had seven points in the first.

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer.

