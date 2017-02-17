Pittsburgh high school roundup: Clairton rolls to 1st round win; Moon claims gymnastics crown

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Maurice Reeves and Noah Hamlin scored 13 points each to lead No. 4 Clairton to a 62-40 win over No. 13 Proper Andrew Street (9-14) in the first round of the WPIAL Class A boys basketball playoffs at Baldwin on Friday night.

Keishawn Wright added 11 points in the win. The Panthers were led by Darrius Davis' 13 points. Clairton (17-5) will move on to face No. 5 Union (16-6) in the quarterfinals Thursday at a time and site to be determined.

Eden Christian 46, West Greene 35 — Chase Haring scored 15 points as No. 8 Eden Christian (12-9) won a WPIAL Class A first-round game at Trinity.

Cornell 77, Geibel 20 — Kaden Divito had 91 points, Na'Dharma Luster scored 14 and Antonio Gary and Zaier Harrison each had 13 to guide No. 6 Cornell (18-5) to a WPIAL Class A first-round win at Gateway.

Imani Christian 74, Avella 45 — Kenny Robinson had 25 points, and Samuel Fairley added 20 points as No. 3 Imani Christian (13-6) tallied a WPIAL Class A first-round win at North Hills. Imani Christian will play Cornell in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Rochester 81, St. Joseph 75 — An 18-2 run propelled the No. 7 Rams (16-7) to their first playoff victory in six years in a WPIAL Class A first-round game at Fox Chapel. Chad Meny led Rochester with 18 points and 11 rebounds. The Spartans (13-10) were led by Daniel Fábregas, who had 23 points. Grant Bendis collected 13 rebounds.

Rochester will play No. 2 Vincentian Academy (18-4) in the quarterfinals.

Union 66, Winchester Thurston 57 — In a WPIAL Class A first-round game at Northgate, Trevon Charles scored 16 points to guide No. 5 Union (17-6) to a victory. Malik Potter scored 40 for No. 12 Winchester Thurston (11-9).

Girls basketball

Chartiers Valley 53, Thomas Jefferson 42 — Megan McConnell had 22 points, including four 3-pointers, as No. 6 Chartiers Valley (16-7) won a WPIAL Class 5A first-round game at Peters Township. Marina Petruzzi scored 16 for No. 11 Thomas Jefferson (12-10). The Colts will play South Fayette in the quarterfinals Feb. 25.

Gateway 54, West Allegheny 45 (OT) — Jordan Edwards scored 19 points, including a 6-for-6 effort at the free throw line in overtime to lead No. 10 Gateway (17-6) to a WPIAL Class 5A first-round win at Plum.

Melina Lynn had 14 points, Hannah Lindemuth scored 13 and Grace Faulk tallied 12 for No. 7 West Allegheny (14-9). Gateway will play No. 2 Trinity in the quarterfinals Feb. 25.

Mars 72, Montour 57 — Nicole McCloud had 21 points and Tai Johnson added 20 to guide the No. 5 Planets (17-6) to a WPIAL Class 5A first-round win at North Hills. Mars will play Oakland Catholic in the quarterfinals Feb. 25.

Oakland Catholic 42, Connellsville 24 — Jayde Boyd scored 11 points to pace No. 4 Oakland Catholic (20-3) in a WPIAL Class 5A first-round victory at Gateway. Madison Wiltrout had seven points for No. 13 Connellsville (11-12), which fell behind 16-7 at halftime.

South Fayette 60, Ringgold 37 — The No. 3 Lions (17-5) earned a WPIAL Class 5A first-round win at Peters Township.

Trinity 61, Plum 20 — Sierra Kotchman led all scorers with 21 points, including three 3-pointers, to help No. 2 Trinity (21-2) to a win over No. 15 Plum (10-13) in the first round of the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs at Baldwin.

The Hillers, who controlled the pace offensively and defensively, had two more reach double-figures – Alayna Cappelli (18) and Riley DeRubbo (10). The Mustangs, who won their final three Section 4-5A games to qualify for the playoffs, were led by Rayna Donatelli's seven points.

Brentwood 58, Frazier 43 — Stephanie Thomas had 14 points and nine rebounds to guide No. 6 Brentwood (17-5) to a WPIAL Class A first-round victory at Charleroi. The Spartans will play No. 3 Greensburg Central Catholic (17-5) in the quarterfinals Thursday.

California 33, Sto-Rox 30 — Jenna Miller had 14 points as No. 5 California (20-3) earned a WPIAL Class 2A first-round victory at Trinity. Lexi Frazee had 12 points for Sto-Rox (16-7).

The Trojans will play No. 4 OLSH (17-5) in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Leechburg 66, Burgettstown 38 — A dominant second half spearheaded by pressure defense and the outside shooting of Cam Davies and Brittany Robilio led No. 8 Leechburg (14-9) to the first postseason victory in school history in a WPIAL Class 2A first-round game at Northgate. Davies and Robilio hit three 3-pointers apiece in the third quarter, helping the Blue Devils outscore No. 9 Burgettstown, 26-6. Mikayla Lovelace scored a team-high 22 points for Leechburg, while Davies added 19 and Robilio 15. Kacie Prasko scored 13 points to lead Burgettstown (15-8).

Washington 45, Beth-Center 27 — Torri Finley had 17 points and Carley Allen added 14 as No. 10 Washington (13-10) earned a WPIAL Class 2A first-round win at Charleroi. Kinlee Whited had 10 points for No. 7 Beth-Center (12-9). Washington made a 29-17 run in the second half.

Gymnastics

Moon regained its WPIAL gymnastics championship Friday night, posting an all-around score of 146.125 to edge runner-up Thomas Jefferson (144.775).

The host Tigers, who finished second to Hampton last season, also won titles in 2012, '13 and '14.

They scored 37.050 points to finish first in vault and also took first in beam (35.850) and floor (36.925). They were second in bars (36.050).

Thomas Jefferson won the bars event (35.000).

Rounding out the WPIAL competition were Hampton (143.175), West Allegheny (140.35), North Allegheny (139.9) and South Side Beaver (137.025).

The WPIAL individual championships will be held Saturday, also at Moon.