High school roundup: Seton-La Salle boys edge East Allegheny in OT

Seton-La Salle outscored East Allegheny, 28-14, in the fourth quarter and overtime to edge the No. 9 Wildcats, 57-52, in WPIAL Class 3A first-round boys basketball game Saturday at Fox Chapel.

Jakob Richardson and George Mike IV scored 13 points each for No. 8 Seton-La Salle (10-12). T.J. Banks scored 14 points for East Allegheny (12-8).

Lincoln Park 74, Steel Valley 62 — Nelly Cummings scored 27 points as No. 1 Lincoln Park (19-4) never trailed in its WPIAL Class 3A first round win against No. 16 Steel Valley (10-13) at North Allegheny. Evan Brown added 19 points for Lincoln Park, while Keeno Holmes scored 13 points and Thomas Melonja 11. Chase Polak's 22 points led Steel Valley, which also got 18 points from Ja'Mier Fletcher and 15 points from Amonte Strothers.

Southmoreland 65, Avonworth 55 (OT) — In a back-and-forth contest, Tommy Pisula scored 21 points to lead No. 5 Southmoreland (19-4) to a WPIAL Class 3A first round playoff overtime victory over Avonworth (14-9) at Peters Township. Brandon Stone and Tanner Schwartz added 14 and 12 points, respectively, for Southmoreland. Matt Crilley scored 17 points to lead No. 12 Avonworth while Michael Noethinger added 13 points and Garrett Day 12. Avonworth overcame a six-point halftime deficit to lead by three heading into the fourth quarter.

Aliquippa 70, Charleroi 51 — William Gipson scored a team-high 21 points to lead No. 7 Aliquippa (12-11) to a WPIAL Class 3A first round playoff win over Charleroi (12-11) at Baldwin. The Quips had three others reach double-figures — Thomas Perry (12), Marlin Devonshire (10) and Larry Walker (10). Samuel Miceli led Charleroi with 21 points, while Bremar Everett added 15 points in the loss.

Riverside 65, Burgettstown 42 — Dylan Speicher led all scorers with 16 points to guide No. 6 Riverside (16-7) to a win over No. 11 Burgettstown (11-12) in the first round of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs at North Allegheny. Justin Baust scored 14 points in the win, while Austin Dambach added 10 points for the Panthers, who won their first playoff game since 2012. Max Shaw led Burgettstown with 14 points.

Shady Side Academy 60, Carlynton 41 — The Indians (17-6) had balanced scoring with four players reaching double-figures in a WPIAL Class 3A first round victory over Carlynton (11-12) at Sewickley Academy. Grady Munroe led all scorers with 15 points, while Etai Groff scored 14 points for No. 4 Shady Side Academy. Kirk Olander (11) and Skyy Moore (10) were the other two players reach double-figures for the Indians. Courtney Mickens led No. 13 Carlynton with 13 points.

Washington 57, Ellwood City 29 — Isaiah Robinson scored 20 of his 28 points in the first half to lead No. 2 Washington (19-4) to a first round win over No. 15 Ellwood City (9-11) in the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs. Jake Swartz added 13 points in the win, while Anthony Roth led Ellwood City with 10 points, including seven points in the second half.

Girls basketball

Central Valley 49, Mt. Pleasant 32 — At Peters Township, Christiane Frye scored 16 points to lead No. 8 Central Valley (15-7) to the WPIAL Class 4A first round win over Mt. Pleasant (12-10). Kaleah Jones and Kaelyn Underwood scored 11 points each for Central Valley, which trailed by one point at halftime. Juliann Kalp and Chloe Jaworski each scored six points for No. 9 Mt. Pleasant.

Beaver 47, Deer Lakes 28 — Junior Bella Posset led the fifth-seeded Bobcats (16-5) to the WPIAL Class 4A first round victory with 25 points and nine rebounds. Olivia Neely added 11 rebounds for Beaver, which plays Keystone Oaks in the quarterfinals. Deer Lakes (9-13) was led by sophomore Anna Solomon who had 11 points and Cassidy Chmura's 10.

Freeport 56, Elizabeth Forward 50 (OT) — Jenna Manke recorded a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 7 Freeport (14-9) to a first round win over Elizabeth Forward (12-11) in WPIAL Class 4A action at Fox Chapel. Kim Mixon scored 12 points for Freeport, while Samantha Clark scored 11 points, including 5 of 6 from the line in overtime, for the Yellow Jackets. Bri Spirnak scored a game-high 19 points for No. 10 Elizabeth Forward.

South Park 66, Burrell 44 — The Eagles (15-8) got off to a hot start as they outscored Burrell (9-14), 21-8, in the first quarter on the way to a first round win in WPIAL Class 4A playoff action at North Hills. Maura Huwalt led four Eagles in double-figures with 21 points. Brittany Andrews (16), Alyssa Greer (14) and Cassidy Zandier (12) all reached double-figures for the No. 6 Eagles. Brooke Smith led No. 11 Burrell with 12 points.

Geibel 47, Clairton 29 — Grace Nowicki scored 19 points to lead No. 7 Geibel (10-11) to a first round win over No. 10 Clairton (7-16) in the WPIAL Class A playoffs at Baldwin. Geibel, which won its first playoff game since 2008, had two others reach double-figures — Gillian Yourish (17) and Gabby Yourish (11). Geibel was able to create some much needed space after halftime as it outscored the Bears, 17-9, in the third quarter.

Rochester 74, Eden Christian 26 — Julia Sabbio led three Rochester (14-7) players in double-figures with 22 points as the No. 5 Rams defeated No. 12 Eden Christian (1-17) at Baldwin. Olivia Whiteleather scored 17 points for Rochester, while Jasmine Mack added 10 points in the win. Rochester outscored the Warriors, 29-10, in the third quarter.

Sewickley Academy 43, Jefferson-Morgan 29 — Theresa Wilson scored 13 points to lead No. 9 Sewickley Academy (11-12) to a first round win over Jefferson-Morgan (10-13) in the WPIAL Class A first round at North Allegheny. The Panthers, who limited the No. 8 Rockets to only 10 first-half points, had Olivia Ryder (11) and Kendall Lightcap (10) reach double-figures in the win.

St. Joseph 68, Avella 33 — Alex Jones led all scorers for No. 6 St. Joseph (16-7) in WPIAL Class A first round win over No. 11 Avella (11-12) at Fox Chapel. Gia Angelo scored 13 points in the win over St. Joseph, which outscored Avella, 28-9, in the second quarter to take control of the game.