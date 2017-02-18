Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Southmoreland boys stand tall, end 30-year drought
Bill Beckner Jr. | Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, 8:09 p.m.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Southmoreland's Tommy Pisula (21) grabs a rebound between Avonworth's Jacob Harper (2) and Matthew Crilley (20) during the third quarter on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Peters Township. Southmoreland won 64-55 in overtime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Southmoreland's Brandon Stone (23) puts an offensive rebound up for a score over Avonworth's Matthew Crilley (20), Darius Simmons (5), and Michael Noethiger (24) during the second quarter on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Peters Township. Southmoreland won 64-55 in overtime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Southmoreland's Zac Leighty (left) drives the baseline on Avonworth's Darius Simmons during the first quarter on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Peters Township. Southmoreland won 64-55 in overtime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Southmoreland head coach Frank Muccino looks to the scoreboard during overtime of their game with Avonworth on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Peters Township. Southmoreland won 64-55 in overtime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Southmoreland's Brandon Stone (23) puts an offensive rebound up for a score to give his team a 49-48 lead wiht under three minutes left to play in the fourth quarter against Avonworth on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Peters Township. Southmoreland won 64-55 in overtime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Southmoreland's Brandon Stone (23) takes a jump shot in front of Avonworth's Jeffrey Igims (3) during the second quarter on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Peters Township. Southmoreland won 64-55 in overtime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Southmoreland's Brandon Stone (23) drives for a shot ovwer Avonworth's Matthew Crilley (20) during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Peters Township. Southmoreland won 64-55 in overtime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Avonworth's Michael Noethiger (left) and Southmoreland's Zac Leighty (5) battle for a rebound during the third quarter on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Peters Township. Southmoreland won 64-55 in overtime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Southmoreland's Tommy Pisula (21) scores on a shot in front of Avonworth's Matthew Crilley (20) during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Peters Township. Southmoreland won 64-55 in overtime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Brandon Stone scores to extend Southmoreland's lead over Avonworth during overtime on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Peters Township. Southmoreland won 64-55 in overtime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Avonworth's Matthew Crilley (20) misses on a shot in front of Southmoreland's Brandon Stone (23) during the third quarter on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Peters Township. Southmoreland won 64-55 in overtime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Southmoreland's Tommy Pisula (21) goes the length of the court to score late in the first quarter against Avonworth on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Peters Township. Southmoreland won 64-55 in overtime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Southmoreland's Tommy Pisula (21) drives to the basket and scores during the third quarter against Avonworth on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Peters Township. Southmoreland won 64-55 in overtime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Southmoreland's Brandon Stone (back) and Tommy Pisula celebrate a 64-55 overtime win over Avonworth on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Peters Township.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Avonworth's Jacob Harper (2) and Southmoreland's Tanner Schwartz (24) chase a loose ball early in the first quarter on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Peters Township. Southmoreland won 64-55 in overtime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Southmoreland's Zac Leighty (5) scores to give his team a 47-46 lead over Avonworth late in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Peters Township. Southmoreland won 64-55 in overtime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Avonworth players reacts as a 3-point shot puts them into the lead over Southmoreland during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Peters Township. Southmoreland won 64-55 in overtime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Avonworth's Matthew Crilley (20) has his shot deflected by Southmoreland's Brandon Stone (23) during the third quarter on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Peters Township. Southmoreland won 64-55 in overtime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Southmoreland's Brandon Stone (23) reacts as he is hit in the face early in the first quarter against Avonworth on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Peters Township. Southmoreland won 64-55 in overtime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Southmoreland's Zac Leighty (right) is fouled by Avonworth's Darius Simmons (5) with is team leading by two during the overtime period on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Peters Township. Southmoreland won 64-55 in overtime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Southmoreland's Zac Leighty (5) has his shot deflected by Avonworth's Matthew Crilley (20) during the second quarter on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Peters Township. Southmoreland won 64-55 in overtime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Southmoreland's Tommy Pisula (21) drives to the basket and scores during the opening minute of the second quarter against Avonworth on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Peters Township. Southmoreland won 64-55 in overtime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Avonworth head coach Dan Bradley discusses a call with an official during the third quarter of a game with Southmoreland on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Peters Township. Southmoreland won 64-55 in overtime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Southmoreland poses for a photo in front of the scoreboard following a 64-55 overtime win over Avonworth on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Peters Township.

Updated 3 minutes ago

Southmoreland senior Tommy Pisula missed Friday's practice and was battling flu-like symptoms when he took the court Saturday afternoon for a first-round playoff game at Peters Township.

The Scotties also have been under the weather — for decades — when it comes to the WPIAL playoffs.

But Pisula and his eager teammates gave the program a shot in the arm that propelled it to new heights — heights so great they might even be out of reach for 6-foot-11 junior Brandon Stone.

Pisula scored a game-high 21 points and came up with a key steal and score that sent the game to overtime, where the No. 5-seeded Scotties seized control and held off No. 12 Avonworth, 64-55, to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since 1987.

“Nothing comes easy,” Pisula said. “We have wanted this for a long time, and it feels great. It's been 30 years.”

Southmoreland (19-4) advances to play No. 4 Shady Side Academy (17-6) on Thursday in the second round in Class 3A.

Southmoreland never has advanced to the semifinals. The 1987 team lost to Blackhawk, which was led by former Pitt point guard and current Arizona coach Sean Miller.

“This is big for us in the sense it shows our kids they can get it done,” Southmoreland coach Frank Muccino said. “You have to earn that respect. You can't ask someone to give it to you.”

Speaking of earning it, the Scotties improved to 3-0 in overtime games this season. Three players fouled out, including Southmoreland seniors Tanner Schwartz and Zak Leighty, who scored 12 and nine points, respectively.

“We were in the one-and-one at the end of the first quarter and didn't get to the foul line,” Muccino said. “We had to pick up our defensive intensity and be more aggressive, and we were later in the game.”

With the Scotties down two after a 3-pointer by Michael Nothiger, Pisula came up with a steal at midcourt with 55 seconds left in regulation. He finished with a layup to tie it 51-51.

In overtime, the Scotties outscored the Antelopes, 13-4, making 9 of 12 free throws.

Avonworth (14-9) took a physical approach to guarding Stone, who came in averaging 27.1 points and 13 rebounds. He drew triple-teams from the start and had trouble getting open, especially around the rim.

“They tried to be physical, and I tried to match it and be physical, too,” Stone said.

Stone still finished with 14 points, 14 rebounds and eight blocks, but he diverted the attention to his teammates, including Pisula, the unheralded guard who missed all of last season with a torn ACL.

“Tommy waited a year for this,” Muccino said. “He wasn't going to go out without a fight.”

Stone and Pisula each scored 1,000 career points in three seasons.

“You look at what Tommy did, Zak (Leighty), Tanner, Mike (Moresea), they all stepped up,” Stone said. “This is big for us. Not many things make me happier than a playoff win.”

Southmoreland trailed by eight at halftime as Avonworth used hot perimeter shooting to build a 30-22 lead. The Antelopes made seven of their 10 3-pointers in the first half.

But Southmoreland came back as it became more active slashing to the basket. Pisula and Leighty scored on drives, and Schwartz hit a 3 and the teams were tied at 33 heading to the fourth.

The lead changed hands eight times in the fourth, and Pisula's key steal came after Leighty was called for a charge for his fifth foul.

Leighty made a bank shot, and Stone scored off a steal from Leighty to start overtime. Stone blocked a shot off the backboard with 40 seconds left.

“We came out fighting,” Leighty said. “In the second half our defense improved. Everybody stepped up. And Tommy played sick.”

Matt Crilley led Avonworth with 17 points, Michael Noethiger added 13 and Garrett Day fouled out with 12.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

