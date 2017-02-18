Southmoreland boys stand tall, end 30-year drought

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Southmoreland senior Tommy Pisula missed Friday's practice and was battling flu-like symptoms when he took the court Saturday afternoon for a first-round playoff game at Peters Township.

The Scotties also have been under the weather — for decades — when it comes to the WPIAL playoffs.

But Pisula and his eager teammates gave the program a shot in the arm that propelled it to new heights — heights so great they might even be out of reach for 6-foot-11 junior Brandon Stone.

Pisula scored a game-high 21 points and came up with a key steal and score that sent the game to overtime, where the No. 5-seeded Scotties seized control and held off No. 12 Avonworth, 64-55, to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since 1987.

“Nothing comes easy,” Pisula said. “We have wanted this for a long time, and it feels great. It's been 30 years.”

Southmoreland (19-4) advances to play No. 4 Shady Side Academy (17-6) on Thursday in the second round in Class 3A.

Southmoreland never has advanced to the semifinals. The 1987 team lost to Blackhawk, which was led by former Pitt point guard and current Arizona coach Sean Miller.

“This is big for us in the sense it shows our kids they can get it done,” Southmoreland coach Frank Muccino said. “You have to earn that respect. You can't ask someone to give it to you.”

Speaking of earning it, the Scotties improved to 3-0 in overtime games this season. Three players fouled out, including Southmoreland seniors Tanner Schwartz and Zak Leighty, who scored 12 and nine points, respectively.

“We were in the one-and-one at the end of the first quarter and didn't get to the foul line,” Muccino said. “We had to pick up our defensive intensity and be more aggressive, and we were later in the game.”

With the Scotties down two after a 3-pointer by Michael Nothiger, Pisula came up with a steal at midcourt with 55 seconds left in regulation. He finished with a layup to tie it 51-51.

In overtime, the Scotties outscored the Antelopes, 13-4, making 9 of 12 free throws.

Avonworth (14-9) took a physical approach to guarding Stone, who came in averaging 27.1 points and 13 rebounds. He drew triple-teams from the start and had trouble getting open, especially around the rim.

“They tried to be physical, and I tried to match it and be physical, too,” Stone said.

Stone still finished with 14 points, 14 rebounds and eight blocks, but he diverted the attention to his teammates, including Pisula, the unheralded guard who missed all of last season with a torn ACL.

“Tommy waited a year for this,” Muccino said. “He wasn't going to go out without a fight.”

Stone and Pisula each scored 1,000 career points in three seasons.

“You look at what Tommy did, Zak (Leighty), Tanner, Mike (Moresea), they all stepped up,” Stone said. “This is big for us. Not many things make me happier than a playoff win.”

Southmoreland trailed by eight at halftime as Avonworth used hot perimeter shooting to build a 30-22 lead. The Antelopes made seven of their 10 3-pointers in the first half.

But Southmoreland came back as it became more active slashing to the basket. Pisula and Leighty scored on drives, and Schwartz hit a 3 and the teams were tied at 33 heading to the fourth.

The lead changed hands eight times in the fourth, and Pisula's key steal came after Leighty was called for a charge for his fifth foul.

Leighty made a bank shot, and Stone scored off a steal from Leighty to start overtime. Stone blocked a shot off the backboard with 40 seconds left.

“We came out fighting,” Leighty said. “In the second half our defense improved. Everybody stepped up. And Tommy played sick.”

Matt Crilley led Avonworth with 17 points, Michael Noethiger added 13 and Garrett Day fouled out with 12.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.