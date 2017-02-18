Breaking News Alert...

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Mt. Pleasant used an 11th hour rally to win its regular-season finale against Southmoreland and surge into the WPIAL playoffs. There was no comeback in the cards Saturday afternoon.

The ninth-seeded Lady Vikings played No. 8 Central Valley close for two-and-a-half quarters before falling, 49-32, in a Class 4A first-round playoff game at Peters Township.

Mt. Pleasant (12-10) led 19-18 at halftime but saw a downturn in the second half as shots didn't fall and consistency became a chore in a game blanketed by fouls.

The Vikings came back from 17-down to beat Southmoreland in overtime. This time, they were down 17 with about two minutes to play and with the damage done, didn't have time or momentum to muster another surge.

In the playoffs for the 10th consecutive season, the Vikings scored just six points in the fourth as the Warriors (15-7) captured control and pulled away.

“We had a lot of people in foul trouble, and that didn't allow us to get any spacing and get into any rhythm,” Mt. Pleasant coach Scott Giacobbi said. “No. 20 (Kaelyn Underwood) got hot at the right time for them, and that was big.”

Fouls and rhythm were miles apart in this game. Central Valley made 19 of 42 free throws while Mt. Pleasant shot 5 of 16.

“Their coach (Giacobb) used to coach football so we knew it would be a physical game,” Central Valley coach Chris Raso said. “We showed our youth some today, especially at the foul line, but I am proud of the way our girls played.”

Still, Central Valley did enough defensively to limit good shots by the Vikings. Normally a good 3-point-shooting team, Mt. Pleasant only made one shot from behind the arc.

“Looking at our shot chart, our shooting was horrendous,” Giacobbi said.

The Vikings did not have a player score in double figures.

Freshman Christiane Frye scored a game-high 16 for the Warriors, while Kaleah Jones and Underwood had 11 apiece.

All of Underwood's points came in the second half, while Jones had nine after halftime.

Mt. Pleasant's last lead was 21-19.

With a full season in a new section complete, Mt. Pleasant can look ahead to next season.

“It's been one of the most challenging and rewarding seasons,” Giacobbi said. “Every section game had consequences. Every game was big every night. We learned from it for next year.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.