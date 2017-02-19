Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

Westmoreland high school basketball preview capsules for Tuesday's games
Bill Beckner Jr. | Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional’s Nate Leopold (30) makes a 3-point basket against Armstrong in the fourth quarter on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Franklin Regional.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional’s Tyler Watson (5) is fouled on a fast break against Armstrong in the fourth quarter Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Franklin Regional.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Mike Pompei (3) drives to the basket on Greensburg Central Catholic's Neal McDermott (11) during the second quarter on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Jeannette High School. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 35-15 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Neal McDermott (11) has a shot blocked by Jeannette's Mark Wormack (24) during the first quarter on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Jeannette High School. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 35-15 at halftime.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Taylor Wisniewski tries to block a pass to Hempfield's Sarah Golden on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. Hempfield won 42-41 in overtime.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Rachel Casper (3) works the ball past Hempfield's Sarah Golden (5) during the game at Penn-Trafford on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Harrison City. Hempfield won 42-41 in overtime.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Athena Biondi (5) spins past Hempfield's Sarah Liberatore (23) during the game at Penn-Trafford on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Harrison City.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Athena Biondi (5) yells as Hempfield's Michelle Burns (10) works past her during the game at Penn-Trafford on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Harrison City. Hempfield won 42-41 in overtime.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Norwin's Danielle McMaster battles Penn Hills' DNadya Coleman for a rebound during their game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at Penn Hills.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Norwin's Taylor Ingel (left) and Penn-Trafford's Mackenzie Aunkst chase a loose ball during the first period on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Norwin. Norwin leads 25-20 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Norwin's Danielle McMaster (12) grabs a defensive rebound during the fourth period against Penn-Trafford on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Norwin. Norwin won 37-34.

Updated 1 hour ago

Boys

Class 5A

First round

No. 10 seed Franklin Regional (12-10) vs. No. 7 Trinity (14-8)

8 p.m. Tuesday at Baldwin

Coaches: Brad Midgley, Franklin Regional; Tim Tessmer, Trinity

Winner gets: Moon (17-5)

Players to watch: Nate Leopold, Franklin Regional (6-0, Jr., G); Joey Koroly, Trinity (5-11, Jr. G)

Layup lines: Franklin Regional had an up-and-down regular season and struggled to get the same lineup on the floor each night, due to injuries, illnesses and absences. The Panthers only had their projected lineup together for about seven games. Arguably the most up-tempo team from halfcourt-centric Section 3, the Panthers led the section in scoring (64.6 ppg). They rely on balanced scoring. ... Trinity took third in Section 1. It has a win over No. 3 seed McKeesport and nearly defeated No. 2 Moon, falling 48-44. Moon awaits the winner of this game. The Hillers also beat 3A No. 2 seed Washington, 50-33, but Washington's top scorer, Matt Popeck, was injured in that game. Koroly averages 17 points.

Class 2A

First round

No. 6 Jeannette (11-11) vs. No. 11 Bentworth (10-12)

6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Norwin

Coaches: Adrian Batts, Jeannette; Bob Kennedy, Bentworth

Winner gets: Sewickley Academy (17-4)

Players to watch: Mike Pompei, Jeannette (6-0, Sr., G); Steve Harner, Bentworth (5-10, Jr., G).

Layup lines: Jeannette hopes to get back to the semifinals — it made the Class A semis last year. With a win, it would face the same team it lost to then, No. 3 seed Sewickley Academy, in this year's quarterfinals. The Jayhawks rallied from a slow start to the season to finish second in Section 1 behind No. 1 seed Greensburg Central Catholic (22-0). A tough out-of-section schedule — four 5A opponents, two each from 6A and 4A, and two games vs. Class A No. 1 Monessen — helped playoff prep. Pompei (16 ppg) needs 35 points for 1,000 in his career. ... Bentworth, one of three teams in 2A with a losing record, finished fourth in Section 2, which also produced the Nos. 3, 7 and 9 seeds. Bentworth lost to Serra Catholic, 76-61, a team Jeannette beat twice in section play. Harner averages 17 points. Like Pompei, he can get hot from the outside.

Girls

Class 6A

First round

No. 8 Hempfield (13-8) vs. No. 9 Canon-McMillan (8-14)

6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Charleroi

Coaches: Aaron Epps, Hempfield; Louis Waller III, Canon-McMillan

Winner gets: North Allegheny (21-1)

Players to watch: Michelle Burns, Hempfield (5-6, Sr. G); Cheyenne Trest, Canon-McMillan (5-8, Sr., G)

Layup lines: Hempfield, in the playoffs for the 16th straight time, sputtered toward the end of the regular season, losing five of its last six games, and scoring fewer than 40 points in its final three. It needed overtime to edge past scrappy Penn-Trafford, 42-41. Burns (17 ppg) is a streaky shooter and intense defender and has received offensive help from junior Allison Podkul (14 ppg). Freshman Sarah Liberatore has provided perimeter scoring. ... Canon-McMillan enters the postseason on a five-game losing streak, including a 68-49 loss to Norwin, a section opponent to Hempfield. The Big Macs advanced to the quarterfinals last season after winning the program's first section title and qualifying for the postseason for the first time since 2007. Trest is a 1,000-point scorer who has committed to play at Seton Hill.

No. 10 Penn-Trafford (12-10) vs. No. 7 Bethel Park (16-6)

6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Baldwin

Coaches: John Giannikas, Penn-Trafford; Jonna Burke, Bethel Park

Winner gets: Pine-Richland (21-1)

Players to watch: Athena Biondi, Penn-Trafford (5-4, Sr., G); Justina Mascaro, Bethel Park (5-11, Sr., F)

Layup lines: Making its ninth consecutive trip to the WPIAL playoffs, Penn-Trafford relies on an aggressive, grind-it-out approach led by its guards. Biondi and juniors Mackenzie Aunkst and Kylie Grabowski are strong defenders who force turnovers. Freshman Bella Long and junior Rachel Casper have been 3-point threats for the Warriors, who allow just 45.5 points a game. ... Bethel Park finished the regular season on a six-game winning streak and is giving up 41.1 ppg. The Blackhawks defeated Hempfield, 53-46, and lost to Norwin, 52-41. Mascaro, who has played only six games after returning from a torn ACL, gets to the rim and rebounds well. Bethel Park is 6-0 since she came back. Burke has been coaching 22 years and has more than 400 wins.

No. 5 Norwin (16-5) vs.No. 12 Butler (10-11)

6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Fox Chapel

Coaches: Brian Brozeski, Norwin; Joe Lewandowski, Butler

Winner gets: Mt. Lebanon (17-5)

Players to watch: Abi Gabauer, Norwin (5-9, Sr., G-F); Kylee Lewandowski, Butler (6-0, Fr. F)

Layup lines: Norwin won the last two WPIAL titles in Class 4A and could be a sleeper to make another postseason push with a deep rotation. Gabauer and senior Danielle McMaster have provided scoring for the Lady Knights, who are 11-1 in 2017. Norwin has held a half-dozen teams to 35 or less points. The team's playoff record the last two years: 13-2. ... Butler averages just 39 points and hasn't won since Jan. 23. The Golden Tornado are one of three sub-.500 teams in the 6A bracket. Coach Lewandowski, who also led the Butler and Deer Lakes boys in past years, coached the men's and women's teams in the 2012 FIBA 3x3 World Championship in Athens.

— Bill Beckner Jr.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.