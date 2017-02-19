Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Obama Academy wins City League title beating Allderdice

Kevin Lohman | Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, 2:45 p.m.

Updated 2 minutes ago

After struggling to find a rhythm for the first half of play, the Obama Academy girls basketball team rallied to outscore Allderdice by 15 points in the second half of play to defeat the Dragons 64-53 en route to the program's fourth consecutive City League title.

Senior Michaela Porter managed to score just four points for Obama Academy in the first half after getting herself into early foul trouble. In the second half, however, the Cincinnati commit quickly found her stride and poured in 18 points for a game-high total of 22 on the game. Porter added 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals in the win.

The Purple Eagles' other two six-foot seniors pounded the boards with a high rate of success, with Taylin Tyler tallying 13 points and Taylor Stewart earning 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Allderdice led 28-24 at half, but just didn't have the height to handle Obama Academy's powerful offensive onslaught under the hoop.

Freshman Emma Waite finished with 10 points, five assists and three steals while fellow freshman Sophia North led the Dragons in scoring with 15 points. Brooklyn Jones, another freshman, added 12 points in the loss.

