Basketball

Bellwood-Antis knocks Ligonier Valley out of basketball playoffs
Paul Schofield | Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, 9:48 p.m.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Ligonier Valley starters wait to be introduced prior to their District 6 playoff game with Bellwood-Antis on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, at Ligonier Valley High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Ligonier Valley's Michael Marinchak (15) acores and is fouled during the fourth quarter against Bellwood-Antis on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, at Ligonier Valley High School. Bellwood-Antis won 73-57.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Bellwood-Antis' Jarrett Taneyhill (34) scores in the final seconds of the second quarter in front of Ligonier Valley's Jackson Daugherty (12) on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, at Ligonier Valley High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Bellwood-Antis' Clay Engle (23) scores over Ligonier Valley's Collin Smith (14) during the third quarter on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, at Ligonier Valley High School. Bellwood-Antis won 73-57.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Ligonier Valley leaves the court following their 73-57 loss to Bellwood-Antis in the District 6 playoffs on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, at Ligonier Valley High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Ligonier Valley's Jackson Daugherty (12) misses on a 3-point shot during the second quarter against Bellwood-Antis on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, at Ligonier Valley High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Ligonier Valley's Collin Smith (14) looks fro room around Bellwood-Antis' Clay Engle (23) during the first quarter on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, at Ligonier Valley High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Ligonier Valley's Jackson Daugherty (right) has his shot deflected by Bellwood-Antis' Jarrett Taneyhill (34) during the fourth quarter on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, at Ligonier Valley High School. Bellwood-Antis won 73-57.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Bellwood-Antis' Joey Padula (14) has his shot disrupted by Ligonier Valley's Michael Marinchak (15) during the third quarter on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, at Ligonier Valley High School. Bellwood-Antis won 73-57.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Ligonier Valley's Jackson Daugherty (12) drives to the basket and scores during final seconds of the first quarter against Bellwood-Antis on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, at Ligonier Valley High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Bellwood-Antis' Joey Padula (14) scores over Ligonier Valley's Jackson Daugherty (12) following a steal during the third quarter on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, at Ligonier Valley High School. Bellwood-Antis won 73-57.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Bellwood-Antis' Travis Luensmann (30) has his shot disrupted by Ligonier Valley's Marrek Paola (44) during the third quarter on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, at Ligonier Valley High School. Bellwood-Antis won 73-57.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Ligonier Valley's Joshua Boyd (left) takes a shot over Bellwood-Antis' Tanner Worthing during the second quarter on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, at Ligonier Valley High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Ligonier Valley's Michael Marinchak (left) goes the length of the court and scores in front of Bellwood-Antis' Jarrett Taneyhill (34) during the first quarter on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, at Ligonier Valley High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Ligonier Valley's Michael Marinchak (left) is called for a foul as he attempts to steal the ball from Bellwood-Antis' Jarrett Taneyhill (34) during the third quarter on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, at Ligonier Valley High School. Bellwood-Antis won 73-57.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Ligonier Valley's Michael Marinchak (15) attempts a 3-point shot over Bellwood-Antis' Tanner Worthing (10) during the fourth quarter on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, at Ligonier Valley High School. Bellwood-Antis won 73-57.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Ligonier Valley's Michael Marinchak (15) is fouled by Bellwood-Antis' Jarrett Taneyhill (34) during the first quarter on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, at Ligonier Valley High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Bellwood-Antis' Joey Padula (14) scores in front of Ligonier Valley's Marrek Paola (44) during the third quarter on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, at Ligonier Valley High School. Bellwood-Antis won 73-57.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Bellwood-Antis' Jarrett Taneyhill (34) scores on a put-back of an offensive rebound over Ligonier Valley's Joshua Boyd (10) during the second quarter on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, at Ligonier Valley High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Ligonier Valley head coach Todd Hepner talks with his team during a timeout in the fourth quarter against Bellwood-Antis on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, at Ligonier Valley High School. Bellwood-Antis won 73-57.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Ligonier Valley's Marrek Paola (44) takes a shot and is fouled by Bellwood-Antis' Jarrett Taneyhill (34) during the third quarter on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, at Ligonier Valley High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Bellwood-Antis' Joey Padula (14) steals the ball from Ligonier Valley's Joshua Boyd (10) and goes on to score during the third quarter on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, at Ligonier Valley High School. Bellwood-Antis won 73-57.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Ligonier Valley's Collin Smith (14) hits a jump shot during the first quarter against Bellwood-Antis during their District 6 tournament first-round game Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, at Ligonier Valley High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Bellwood-Antis' Jarrett Taneyhill (34) scores on a deep jump shot during the second quarter against Ligonier Valley on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, at Ligonier Valley High School.

Experience on the basketball court is important, just ask Ligonier Valley.

Bellwood-Antis, the returning District 6-AA champions, shook off an 1-hour, 45-minute bus ride and ended Ligonier Valley's playoff dreams with a dominating inside performance Monday, knocking off the fourth-seeded Rams, 73-57, in a PIAA District 6 (3A) quarterfinal-round game.

The inside play of 6-foot-6 senior Jarrett Taneyhill and 6-1 senior Joey Padula were too much for Ligonier Valley to handle. Taneyhill scored 24 points — 14 in the second quarter — had 14 rebounds and three blocked shots. Padula added 22 points and 10 rebounds.

“They came off the bus ready to play, and we didn't,” Ligonier Valley coach Todd Hepner said. “We didn't have any answer for their big guys. They're a good, physical team. We had the lead after the first quarter, and we didn't play well, which surprised me.”

Ligonier Valley led 18-15 after a quarter and was leading 23-19 early in the second quarter when Bellwood-Antis had a 13-2 run to grab a 32-25 lead. The Rams never recovered.

“It was a long trip, so I had the team watch a movie (Space Jam),” Bellwood-Antis coach Brent Gerwert said. “I didn't want them to sleep. When they do, we usually come out sluggish. I thought our defense did a good job slowing them down. I felt our experience was the key.”

This group of Bellwood-Antis seniors qualified for the PIAA tournament for the third consecutive season with the win. They will play top-seed Richland in the semifinals.

The Blue Devils (18-5), the fifth seed, dominated the middle two quarters, outscoring the Rams, 44-25, to take a 59-43 lead into the fourth quarter. Padula had 10 points in the second half, and Clayton Engle finished with 10. The team's leading scorer, Trent Walker (16.5 points per game) finished with nine and fouled out in the third quarter.

Ligonier Valley cut Bellwood-Antis' 65-44 lead in the fourth quarter to 71-57 on a 3-pointer by Josh Boyd, but the Rams couldn't make enough plays to get closer.

Freshman Michael Marinchak led Ligonier Valley (17-7) with 16 points, sophomore Marrek Paola added 12 and junior Jackson Daugherty finished with 11 each.

“Ligonier Valley is going to be a force the next few seasons,” Gerwert said. “Our goal was to control Marinchak and Paola, and I thought we did a good job.”

Hepner said he's excited about the future with his young squad. But he feels bad for his seniors.

“This stings a little bit,” Hepner said. “We missed shots, had too many turnovers and didn't do what we needed to win a playoff game.

“Their defense got us out of sync, and we panicked. We didn't make them play hard enough on defense and put up too many quick shots.”

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

