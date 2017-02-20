Bellwood-Antis knocks Ligonier Valley out of basketball playoffs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Experience on the basketball court is important, just ask Ligonier Valley.

Bellwood-Antis, the returning District 6-AA champions, shook off an 1-hour, 45-minute bus ride and ended Ligonier Valley's playoff dreams with a dominating inside performance Monday, knocking off the fourth-seeded Rams, 73-57, in a PIAA District 6 (3A) quarterfinal-round game.

The inside play of 6-foot-6 senior Jarrett Taneyhill and 6-1 senior Joey Padula were too much for Ligonier Valley to handle. Taneyhill scored 24 points — 14 in the second quarter — had 14 rebounds and three blocked shots. Padula added 22 points and 10 rebounds.

“They came off the bus ready to play, and we didn't,” Ligonier Valley coach Todd Hepner said. “We didn't have any answer for their big guys. They're a good, physical team. We had the lead after the first quarter, and we didn't play well, which surprised me.”

Ligonier Valley led 18-15 after a quarter and was leading 23-19 early in the second quarter when Bellwood-Antis had a 13-2 run to grab a 32-25 lead. The Rams never recovered.

“It was a long trip, so I had the team watch a movie (Space Jam),” Bellwood-Antis coach Brent Gerwert said. “I didn't want them to sleep. When they do, we usually come out sluggish. I thought our defense did a good job slowing them down. I felt our experience was the key.”

This group of Bellwood-Antis seniors qualified for the PIAA tournament for the third consecutive season with the win. They will play top-seed Richland in the semifinals.

The Blue Devils (18-5), the fifth seed, dominated the middle two quarters, outscoring the Rams, 44-25, to take a 59-43 lead into the fourth quarter. Padula had 10 points in the second half, and Clayton Engle finished with 10. The team's leading scorer, Trent Walker (16.5 points per game) finished with nine and fouled out in the third quarter.

Ligonier Valley cut Bellwood-Antis' 65-44 lead in the fourth quarter to 71-57 on a 3-pointer by Josh Boyd, but the Rams couldn't make enough plays to get closer.

Freshman Michael Marinchak led Ligonier Valley (17-7) with 16 points, sophomore Marrek Paola added 12 and junior Jackson Daugherty finished with 11 each.

“Ligonier Valley is going to be a force the next few seasons,” Gerwert said. “Our goal was to control Marinchak and Paola, and I thought we did a good job.”

Hepner said he's excited about the future with his young squad. But he feels bad for his seniors.

“This stings a little bit,” Hepner said. “We missed shots, had too many turnovers and didn't do what we needed to win a playoff game.

“Their defense got us out of sync, and we panicked. We didn't make them play hard enough on defense and put up too many quick shots.”

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.