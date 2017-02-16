A-K Valley high school basketball preview capsules for Saturday's games

Saturday's local games

Boys

Class AAA

First round

No. 14 Burrell (8-14) vs. No. 3 C.W. North Catholic (17-5)

1:30 p.m. Saturday at North Hills

• Winner gets: No. 6 Riverside (15-7) or No. 11 Burgettstown (11-11)

• Coaches: Shawn Bennis, Burrell; Dave Long, North Catholic

• Players to watch: Max Garda, Burrell; Kenny Fukon, North Catholic

• Layup lines: It's the newcomer against the defending champion: Burrell qualified for the WPIAL playoffs for the first time since 2014, while North Catholic won the WPIAL Class A championship last season. ... Burrell overcame a 1-10 start, during which the Bucs primarily played larger schools. They finished the season with seven wins in their final 11 games and tied for second in Section 3-3A. ... Garda, a four-year starter and the Bucs' point guard, became more of a scorer this season and reached the 1,000-point mark in December. ... Nick Kotecki is Burrell's other experienced senior, while sophomore Logan Bitar stepped up as a secondary scorer. ... North Catholic boasts the best defense in Class 3A, allowing 43.1 points per game. Of the Section 2-3A champion Trojans' five losses, two came in a Las Vegas tournament, two came to Class 5A playoff teams (Franklin Regional, Mars) and the last came to a Class 6A team (Norwin). ... Fukon, a senior point guard, leads a trio of strong guards that also includes sophomore Isaiah Wilson and senior Zach Offi.

Girls

Class 4A

First round

No. 7 Freeport (13-9) vs. No. 10 Elizabeth Forward (12-10)

3 p.m. Saturday at Fox Chapel

• Winner gets: No. 2 Blackhawk (14-8)

• Coaches: Fred Soilis, Freeport; Krystal Gibbs, Elizabeth Forward

• Players to watch: Jenna Manke, Freeport; Bri Spirnak, Elizabeth Forward

• Layup lines: Styles will contrast in this game. Freeport advanced to the playoffs on the strength of its defense, which allows 38.5 points per game — second-best in Class 4A. Elizabeth Forward averages 54 ppg and topped 60 six times in its final eight regular-season games. ... Freeport, which is in the playoffs for the first time since 2014, is searching for its first postseason victory since advancing to the WPIAL championship game in 2004. The Yellowjackets placed second in Section 1-4A. ... The Yellowjackets have a young team, starting three freshmen, a junior and a senior. ... Manke is Freeport's top post presence and had a handful of double-doubles. Freshman Sidney Shemanski leads the Yellowjackets in scoring. ... Freeport looks to bounce back from a two-game losing streak at the end of the regular season. ... Elizabeth Forward returns to the postseason after a one-year absence. The Warriors advanced to the WPIAL Class AAA semifinals in 2015. ... EF finished third in Section 3-4A. ... Spirnak, a senior, leads EF in scoring at around 15 ppg.

No. 11 Burrell (9-13) vs. No. 6 South Park (14-8)

Noon Saturday at North Hills

• Winner gets: No. 3 Ambridge (14-8)

• Coaches: Meghan Ziemianski, Burrell; Marty Matvey, South Park

•Players to watch: Eliza Oswalt, Burrell; Brittany Andrews, South Park

• Layup lines: Two of the WPIAL's more successful girls basketball programs in recent seasons square off. Burrell posted 20-plus wins and advanced to the PIAA playoffs each of the past four seasons, while South Park won the WPIAL title in 2013 and finished as runner-up in 2012 and ‘14. ... After a 2-11 start, Burrell won seven of its final nine games and finished in a third-place tie in Section 1-4A. The Bucs won their final three regular-season games by 28, 45 and 34 points. ... Oswalt, a Mercyhurst recruit, and Brooke Smith, an Allegheny recruit, are three-year starters and Burrell's leading scorers. Smith is also the team's top defender. ... Burrell played much of the season without senior Nicole Kristof (concussion), while junior Brittany Dunn returned from her own concussion in early January to help stabilize the lineup. ... South Park, the Section 3-4A runner-up, made the PIAA semifinals last season. The Eagles have made the PIAA tournament five straight years. ... South Park started 0-3 but is 14-5 since. ... Shooting guard Andrews, point guard Alyssa Greer and forward/center Maura Huwalt are the Eagles' top three scorers.

No. 12 Deer Lakes (9-12) vs. No. 5 Beaver (15-5)

3 p.m. Saturday at North Hills

• Winner gets: No. 4 Keystone Oaks (20-2)

• Coaches: Dave Petruska, Deer Lakes; Greg Huston, Beaver

• Players to watch: Anna Solomon, Deer Lakes; Bella Posset, Beaver

•Layup lines: Both teams enter the playoffs playing some of their best basketball of the season. Each closed the regular season on a three-game winning streak, and each posted a signature win late in the year — Beaver over second-seeded Blackhawk and Deer Lakes over Burrell. ... Deer Lakes is in the playoffs for the second consecutive season; the Lancers beat Greensburg Salem in the 2016 preliminary round before falling to Blackhawk. ... Solomon, a sophomore, is Deer Lakes' top sharpshooter. Seniors Alexa Burke, Cassidy Chmura and Brooke Kopinski provide experience. ... Burke missed about half of the season with an ankle injury, while Kopinski recently returned from a concussion. ... The Lancers started 2-8 but rebounded to tie Burrell for third in Section 1-4A. ... Deer Lakes was outscored 959-861 this season. ... Beaver, the third-place team from Section 2-4A, is in the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season. The Bobcats fell in the first round last season but advanced to the PIAA tournament in 2015. ... The Bobcats dealt Blackhawk its only section loss, winning 57-54 in their regular-season finale. ... Posset, a junior point guard already committed to Robert Morris, averages more than 20 points for Beaver. ... The Bobcats average 53.9 ppg.

Class A

First round

No. 6 St. Joseph (15-7) vs. No. 11 Avella (11-11)

Noon Saturday at Fox Chapel

• Winner gets: No. 3 Quigley Catholic (15-7)

• Coaches: Sally Ackerman, St. Joseph; Jim Matalik, Avella

• Players to watch: Lizzy Celko, St. Joseph; Grace Lengauer, Avella

• Layup lines: These teams met in the 2013 first round, with St. Joseph winning 45-30. ... St. Joseph started the season 2-5 but has won 13 of its past 15 games and enters on a four-game winning streak that includes victories over Class 6A Butler and No. 3 seed Quigley Catholic. ... Celko, who topped 1,000 career points earlier this season, leads St. Joseph in scoring at 17.2 points per game. Juniors Chloe Kurpakus and Alex Jones average 12.8 and 10.9, respectively. ... The Spartans' six-year playoff streak ended last season, but they returned this year after finishing second in Section 3-A behind No. 1 seed Winchester Thurston. ... St. Joseph advanced to the WPIAL quarterfinals each season from 2011-14. ... Avella, the fourth-place team from Section 2-A, returns to the postseason for the first time since 2014, when the Eagles lost to Aliquippa by a point in the first round. ... Since a four-game losing streak in January put their playoff chances in some jeopardy, the Eagles are 5-2. ... Lengauer leads Avella in scoring, while Brayden Tarolli also provides an offensive threat.