A-K Valley teams searching for success in WPIAL playoffs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Every practice, Cory Nulph sneaks a couple of glances at the banner “hanging right in the middle” of Leechburg's gymnasium — the one commemorating the Blue Devils' 2007 WPIAL Class A boys basketball championship.

It's a reminder of what the program accomplished and what Leechburg hopes to get back to.

“I'm not going to lie, I look at it a few times in practice,” said Nulph, a senior guard. “To me, it (provides motivation), and I'm sure for J.B. (Burtick) and Christian (Hack) it does.”

Given he was in second grade when Leechburg won that championship, Nulph doesn't really remember it. But the memory stands as the most recent time an Alle-Kiski Valley basketball team won a WPIAL title.

“It was a magical time,” said Damian Davies, Leechburg's coach in 2007. “The elixir we were brewing, there were a lot of things that went into it to make that happen: dedicated and talented players, coaches who put their heart and soul into it. The school board was very supportive, and the administrators and the teachers and student body were so supportive.

“It's a tough town, and the people of Leechburg got on board and felt like they were a part of it, and they should've. They were a part of it.”

The 2017 WPIAL playoffs mark the 10-year anniversary of Leechburg's championship, which culminated with a 60-59 victory over California at the Palumbo Center. Now 13 A-K Valley playoff qualifiers will attempt to accomplish what no local team could in the past nine postseasons: win a championship.

In that time, A-K Valley teams compiled a 58-101 record in the WPIAL playoffs, a .365 winning percentage. Four teams — the Highlands boys in 2009 and '16, the Burrell boys in 2013 and the Burrell girls in 2014 — reached the championship game before losing.

“There is a uniqueness to it, a specialness to it,” Davies said. “Those people that are veteran coaches, or players who walk away from the game, they realize there's a lot of people that put a lot of time in the game. There's only so many X's and O's out there, and there's a lot of great coaches and a lot of great teams that work really hard.

“We were able to win that, while many people go without that.”

The Highlands boys became the latest team to come up just short last season, falling to Beaver Falls in the WPIAL Class AAA championship game.

“We didn't really care who we were going up against. We just had to play our game and go into the game knowing that we may be the underdog, but we should never be counted out,” said Highlands senior Mitch DeZort, the Golden Rams' leading scorer last season.

“Everybody knows that even if we're in a tough spot, I still feel you can't really count us out of anything.”

That was the case for Leechburg in 2007, which began the playoffs with a 12-10 record and the No. 5 seed before reeling off four straight wins.

“I think people always underestimated us because we didn't look very impressive or athletic,” Davies said.

“Everybody would always come out and pressure us or play us man, but that was our wheelhouse. We loved to play that way. That was a mistake.”

Davies said the key to the title was having a core of players that sacrificed individual stats for the good of the team.

The 2014 Burrell girls, who lost to Seton-La Salle in the Class AA championship game, had a strong top six that included future Division I players Sydney Bordonaro and Natalie Myers, but four others who played pivotal roles: Jessica Cercone, Erika Finn, Jaila Manga and Kelsey Oddis.

“They just had the dynamic,” said senior Eliza Oswalt, a freshman reserve in 2014. “It was insane. We just had an unreal presence on the court. They were friends on the court, they were friends off the court and everyone just worked together. Ultimately, they taught us the Burrell way.”

Burrell advanced to the PIAA playoffs each of the past two seasons and hopes to finish strong this season, too.

“We've worked hard the last three years and been a part of some unreal Burrell teams, unreal A-K Valley teams in general,” Oswalt said.

“We don't want it to be over and be like, ‘Burrell had those good five years.' We want to go out with a bang.”

So how can teams succeed in the playoffs?

For Oswalt, having a short memory is important. DeZort pointed to the importance of staying sharp with schemes and strategies.

Former Highlands coach Rich Falter, who led the Golden Rams to a 1995 WPIAL title and runner-up finishes in 2002 and '09, used defensive tactics to great success, aiming to eliminate his opponents' top two scorers.

“We played multiple defenses, and every single game we would give teams a quarter or two quarters of junk defenses,” Falter said.

“It's a very short period of time between games, and it gives them an awful lot to prepare for. A lot of teams aren't used to playing against triangles and chasers and boxes and matchups. We knew all the coaches, and we knew (darn) well when they got called (by our playoff opponents) to find out stuff about us, that'd be the first thing they'd say.

“And we were a big believer in trying to get easy baskets off of defense and pressure, and I think that helps in the playoffs.”

If an A-K Valley team wins a title at the Petersen Events Center the first weekend in March, it likely will take a combination of skills and intangibles.

Perhaps luck could play a part, as well.

Leechburg's 2007 trophy is in the Blue Devils' locker room, and the players touched it before their final two section home games this season.

Leechburg ended up upsetting Jeannette and beating Serra Catholic on those nights to clinch the final playoff spot from its section.

“I said, ‘Guys, we have to touch this trophy for good luck,' ” Nulph said. “Thinking about it now, I guess it worked.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.