Alle-Kiski Valley high school notebook: Leechburg girls basketball chases 1st playoff win

Joel Ceraso doesn't really want to relive Leechburg's WPIAL girls basketball playoff game from last season.

Not just the result but the stress.

The Blue Devils, seeded No. 13 in the Class AA bracket, took No. 4 Ellis School to double overtime before falling 76-73. Ellis hit a pair of tying shots in the final seconds of regulation and overtime.

So when No. 8 Leechburg (13-9) meets No. 9 Burgettstown at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the WPIAL Class AA first round, Ceraso hopes for a less stressful game.

“I hope it's a lot easier than that, on our part,” Ceraso said. “If it is (the same), I hope we're on the other side of it this time.”

Leechburg, which ended a 10-year playoff drought last season, made it back to the playoffs and secured a higher seed. Burgettstown (15-7), in the playoffs for the first time since 1998, finds itself in a similar situation to Leechburg last season.

Now Leechburg is hoping to accomplish a school first: winning a playoff game. The Blue Devils, 0-10 in their postseason history, closed the season strong by posting wins over Sto-Rox and Brentwood late in section play.

“We've been having really good workouts the last couple weeks, and we've been playing better,” Ceraso said. “Kids have started to figure out their roles, where they fit in to what we do, and we're starting to come together, knock on wood. You've always got to play a good playoff team, so we'll see how it goes.”

Ready for a win

Leechburg holds the longest span without a WPIAL playoff victory, but some of the A-K Valley's other playoff qualifiers also can end extended droughts this season.

The Deer Lakes boys, who play Belle Vernon on Wednesday, are seeking their first playoff win since 1985. And the Freeport girls, who haven't won since advancing to the WPIAL championship game in 2004, can end that with a win over Elizabeth Forward on Saturday.

Bad memories

It somehow seemed appropriate when the WPIAL slotted Highlands against Laurel Highlands in the first round of the WPIAL Class 5A boys basketball playoffs. After all, this marks the 10-year anniversary of one of the Golden Rams' most infamous playoff appearances.

In 2007, Highlands received the No. 2 seed in Class AAA but fell 85-76 to Laurel Highlands in the first round. Kaleb Ramsey, a future football player at Boston College and with the San Francisco 49ers, scored 43 points to help Laurel Highlands overcome Highlands' 10-point, late-third-quarter lead.

“He was an animal,” said Rich Falter, Highlands' coach then. “So we took their guards away, but in the second half it was another one of those games where nothing would go in. We had uncontested shot after uncontested shot, but it was only one shot because he got every rebound.”

Highlands got a measure of revenge in 2010, beating Laurel Highlands in double overtime in a first-round game. The teams will get a rubber match of sorts at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Norwin.

Another reunion?

Greg Hutcherson and Joey Tutchstone remain close friends from their days at Kiski Area, but that might get tested in the next week.

Should Tutchstone's Kiski Area boys basketball team beat Hampton and Hutcherson's Armstrong team beat McKeesport in the WPIAL Class 5A first round, the Cavaliers and River Hawks would meet in the WPIAL quarterfinals Feb. 24.

“That'd be exciting, but we're not looking ahead,” Tutchstone said. “Our focus is on Hampton. We're excited, though, to be here. Everyone's undefeated and 0-0 right now, so we'll see what happens.”

Armstrong and Kiski Area split a pair of low-scoring meetings, with Kiski Area winning, 29-27, Jan. 17, and Armstrong taking the rematch, 31-25, Feb. 7.

Given those scores, what should the over-under on a third contest be?

“Thirty,” Hutcherson joked.

Steel sharpens steel

Freeport's boys basketball team lost seven games this season, but those seven opponents had one thing in common: All of them made the playoffs.

The A-K Valley's other playoff qualifiers had similar situations — 11 of the 14 teams to beat the Burrell boys made the WPIAL playoffs, as did nine of the 10 that beat Highlands' boys; eight of the 10 that beat the Kiski Area and Deer Lakes boys; seven of the 11 that beat the Valley boys; and seven of the nine that beat the St. Joseph boys.

It was little different on the girls side: Nine of the 12 teams that beat Deer Lakes made the playoffs, as did six of the nine that beat Freeport and Leechburg; eight of the 13 that beat Burrell; and five of the seven that beat St. Joseph.

Double trouble

Of the WPIAL's playoff qualifiers, 49 schools sent both boys and girls teams.

The A-K Valley provided five of those instances with Burrell, Deer Lakes, Freeport, Leechburg and St. Joseph.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.