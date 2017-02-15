WPIAL basketball notes: EA girls, GCC boys advance to WPIAL playoffs undefeated

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Notes, quotes, and team highlights for the WPIAL basketball playoffs:

• More than 150 teams qualified for this year's playoffs; only two finished the regular season undefeated.

The East Allegheny girls rolled to a 22-0 record in Class 3A; the Greensburg Central Catholic boys went 22-0 in Class 2A.

“Our expectations are to go as far as we can (in the playoffs), and feed off the positive energy that we generated throughout our season,” said EA coach Mike Osiecki, whose team received a No. 2 seed. “To say we are happy to just be the playoffs would be an understatement. Getting to the finals is a goal.

“As for the seeding, we have to win two games to get where we want to be. I guess the bye is nice, though.”

• A host of other teams won 20-or-more games in the regular season, highlighted by the Pine-Richland boys and girls squads. Both ended up 21-1 overall.

Eight of the 10 remaining 20-game winners were girls teams: North Allegheny and Neshannock were 21-1; Penn Hills, Trinity, Hampton, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, Keystone Oaks and Chartiers-Houston were 20-2.

The New Castle and Quaker Valley boys teams both finished 20-2.

• A total of 19 teams won section championships with undefeated records, including 12 in the girls division.

They were Penn Hills, Trinity, Keystone Oaks, East Allegheny, Neshannock, Chartiers-Houston, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, Bishop Canevin, Vincentian Academy, Greensburg Central Catholic, West Greene and Winchester Thurston.

• The EA girls have been led by 5-foot-5 junior guard Amani Johnson, the WPIAL's leading scorer with a sensational 30.9 ppg average.

Johnson eclipsed 1,000 career points this season during a career-high 41-point performance against South Side Beaver.

“I think I've had a really good season,” she said. “Everything I worked on over the summer and offseason is really paying off. And as far as the team goes, our season couldn't be better. Our goal was to win the section and we did that, and we went undefeated, which has never happened at East Allegheny before. Now, we want keep the streak going in the playoffs and keep winning.”

Bishop Canevin is the No. 1 seed in Class 3A.

“My expectation is to hopefully see Bishop Canevin at the Pete (in the WPIAL finals),” Johnson said. “They are favored to win, plus my old AAU coach, Scott Dibble, coaches there. I played AAU with a few girls on the team, and they are the No. 1 seed.

“We've worked too hard and had too good of a season so far to be 22-1 and be done with the playoffs. I expect us to keep working hard, keep winning, and hopefully get to the Pete and ultimately win — no matter who we play,”

• On the boys' side, the seven undefeated section champions consisted of Lincoln Park, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, Washington, Greensburg Central Catholic, Chartiers-Houston, Vincentian Academy and Monessen.

• Of note: the Gateway boys team won the Section 3 crown in Class 5A with a 10-12 overall record. The Gators were 8-2 in section play. The four other playoff qualifiers in the section all finished with better overall records — Franklin Regional (12-10, 6-4), Highlands (12-10, 6-4), Armstrong (11-11, 5-5) and Kiski Area (10-10, 5-5).

• Pine-Richland, Mt. Lebanon, Penn Hills, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, Greensburg Central Catholic, Chartiers-Houston and Vincentian Academy captured both boys and girls section titles this year.

“We will take it one game at a time and focus on the team in front of us,” said Mt. Lebanon's Kate Sramac, a 5-8 senior guard and Cornell commit. “We try not to look too far ahead and just prepare for who's in front of us.

“At the end of the season, we finished 5-1 and clinched the section. I think we started to play to our potential, but I still believe our best is yet to come.”

Kenzie Bushee, a 6-1 senior forward and Stony Brook recruit, echoed her teammate's thoughts.

“I would say our expectation for the playoffs is just to take it one step at a time and focus on who we have right in front of us,” she said. “We are excited to start, and we are taking it step by step.

“I think we played extremely well in the home stretch of regular season. We still have so much to work on, and we're getting better every day.”

• Among the 80 boys teams that qualified for the WPIAL playoffs, 12 posted losing records; none in Class 6A or 4A: Gateway, Ellwood City (9-10), Seton-La Salle (9-12), Burrell (8-14), Steel Valley (10-12), Summit Academy (8-12), Leechburg (9-10), Frazier (6-17), Bentworth (10-12), Geibel Catholic (7-14), Avella (6-16) and Propel Andrew Street (9-13).

Among the 77 girls teams that qualified for the playoffs, 16 had losing records; none in Class 2A: Seneca Valley (9-13), Butler (10-11), Canon-McMillan (8-14), Greensburg Salem (10-12), Plum (10-12), Deer Lakes (9-12), Burrell (9-13), Beaver Falls (10-11), Brownsville (10-11), Seton-La Salle (5-15), Sewickley Academy (10-12), Jefferson-Morgan (10-12), Geibel Catholic (9-11), Imani Christian (6-11), Clairton (7-15) and Eden Christian (1-16).

• Four girls teams did not win a game this season: Springdale (0-17) and Bentworth (0-21) in Class 2A; Propel Andrew Street (0-19) and Monessen (0-22) in Class A.

The lone winless boys team was Mapletown (0-21) in Class A.

• Of note, the Imani Christian girls decided to drop out of the Class A playoffs because of injuries.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.