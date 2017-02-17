Penn Hills basketball teams prepare for playoffs

The Penn Hills basketball programs didn't back down from high expectations at the beginning of the season. For the second year in a row, the boys and girls teams captured a share of the section title and will look to make deep runs in the WPIAL playoffs.

Even though they have bigger goals, the girls team (20-2, 10-0) went undefeated in Section 2-6A, capped off with 67-42 win at Latrobe as senior Desiree Oliver, who is averaging 19.4 points, tallied 30 on Feb. 10.

“We set goals at the beginning of the year; the first goal was to win the section. We feel like we had the best section in 6A,” coach Robert Cash said.

“For us, it was big to go out and win it. We had some tough games here with Norwin, and Hempfield gave us a run here. To be able to play tough competition night in and night out in a tough section was really good for us.”

The girls team was granted the No. 3 seed and a bye and await the winner of No. 6 Peters Township (13-8) and No. 11 Seneca Valley (9-13) in the quarterfinals Friday.

The Indians would not have to face No. 1 North Allegheny until a possible matchup in the championship. The Tigers beat Penn Hills in last year's semifinals 68-40.

“For us, it's just about putting four quarters together,” Cash said. “I don't think we have played a full four quarters in any game yet. For us to hopefully put together four quarters come playoff time, I think we are pretty dangerous here and sitting in a good spot.”

On the boys side, the Indians (19-3, 12-2) were in a tightly contested Section 2-6A race with Fox Chapel and Latrobe heading into the final night in section play.

The Indians, led by senior Sherron Schifino (21.2 ppg), lost in a close game to Latrobe, 76-75, forcing a three-way tie for the section title.

“Obviously, we would have liked to win the section outright,” coach Dan DeRose said. “We were in a position to do that. It's the right direction for the program to get the kids to understand that this is something we should be shooting for every year. In just in the last two years, the other programs have come to realize that we are for real.”

In what is seen surprising by some, the boys team were slotted as the No. 4 seed and earned a bye. The Indians will play the winner of No. 5 North Hills (17-5) and No. 12 Upper St. Clair (14-8) in the quarterfinals Saturday. North Hills ended the Indians' run last year with a 77-52 loss in the semifinals.

“I think everyone else is looking at who do they got to play and when do they got to play them. I'm more worried and more focused on what we need to do to just get better,” DeRose said.

“I still think that we are one of the best teams, but anything can happen in these things. I just got to get these guys ready so we don't fall short like we did last year.”

Cash and DeRose are proud of their players' success and the impact they have made on those in the Penn Hills community.

“With us both having winning seasons, we are able to cheer each other on and help each other out and just be there for each other,” Cash said. “I think that is biggest thing, our boys and girls have a chance to have each other's back. It brings a lot of fire to the school and the community. Everybody wants to see Penn Hills basketball because both teams have an opportunity to win a championship.”

DeRose added: “It gives them an opportunity to cheer about something and put a smile on their face. I know it means a lot to those people, and to know that we are the reason that is taking place is a special thing.”

Andrew John is a freelance writer.