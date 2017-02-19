Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Shaler boys aim to take next step

Josh Rizzo | Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Shaler's Kiki Agbale shoots over North Hills' Alex Glatz during a Section 1-6A boys basketball game Jan. 10, 2017, at Shaler.

Updated 1 hour ago

Shaler junior Kevin McHale and his teammates have had plenty of growing pains over the past two seasons.

The Titans wrapped up this season with a 3-19 mark, including a 0-12 Section 1-6A record with a 94-68 loss Feb. 10 to Pine-Richland.

Shaler didn't beat a team in the highest classification. With the lumps the Titans took, McHale, a 5-foot-11 forward, is ready to get back to basketball.

He already has been playing pickup basketball with his teammates at the Hampton Rec Center. With the nice weather, they have been able to play outside at Kiwanis Park.

“We are definitely making a difference,” McHale said. “There were only one or two games we were blown out in. We were in every other game.”

Shaler will have six juniors — Kiki Agbale, John Franklin, Cory Grande, Luke Gruden, Jesse Tavella and Matt Travella — returning along with McHale.

The Titans will need them to step up their scoring as they lose Tanner Reinheimer, a 1,000-point scorer.

Thanks to the juniors and some other underclassmen returning, coach Rob Niederberger is excited for his third season. The Titans went 2-20 in his first campaign.

“We have 10 guys that could start next year,” Niederberger said. “That's something we have at Shaler to build on we haven't had in awhile — the competition on our team.

“We might have one guy who is our best player, but who is going to come in after him? Having that competition is something you can have great practices with.”

Fostering that competitive spirit was especially important for the section Shaler plays in. Locking horns with some of the biggest schools in section play — Butler, North Allegheny, North Hills, Pine-Richland and Seneca Valley — the Titans know they will be in for a battle every night.

“It's always tough,” McHale said. “We're in there and fighting with everyone. We have lulls we go through where we let teams go on a run. If we cut those out of our game, scores will be going the other way next year.”

Niederberger's goal for this season was to compete. With that accomplished, he would like to target the Titans' first playoff appearance since 2011-12.

“We want to make the playoffs next year. I don't think it's far-fetched,” Niederberger said. “When people look at the win-loss, they say, ‘Well, they didn't win as many games as the other teams.' That doesn't dictate how games were played. I think we could be in a serious battle in section.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.

