Kalin sets Pine-Richland scoring record, awaits playoffs

On the heels of clinching a share of its first section title in 19 years, the Pine-Richland girls basketball team celebrated senior night with a 65-27 victory over Upper St. Clair.

In their last regular-season game, the Rams (21-1, 9-1) were able to toast longtime contributors to the program: seniors Caitlyn Byerly, Gianna DeTemple, Makenzie Jenkins and Amanda Kalin. In honor of her work, senior team manager Bailey Heaton got a chance to play and capitalized by scoring four points off the bench.

The 22nd game of the season marked a special night for many, but it was an especially significant event for Kalin, who scored 16 points to move into first place on the Rams all-time scoring list. She passed Carrie Walker Kelly.

“When we walk into our gym, in the athletic entrance, there's a case with all of this basketball stuff. Her ball was always in there, and I'd always look at it and it would say how many points she scored,” Kalin said. “I always thought that it would be awesome to break that mark one day.

“So, after I scored 1,000 points last year and the season ended, I realized that it was a goal that was getting a little closer. But it ended up coming up kind of fast on me. I thought I wouldn't get there until late in the playoffs.”

The all-state performer has averaged 23.6 points this season and topped Kelly's mark of 1,843 career points after scoring her sixth point of the game. Going into the playoffs, Kalin has 1,853 points.

Walker Kelly, who set the record in 1998, was on hand to help celebrate Kalin's achievement.

“That was even cooler,” Kalin said. “I needed six points that game, and after I scored six, they stopped the game and she came out on to the middle of the floor and handed me the ball that I did it with. I was in shock a little. It was such a cool moment.”

While she was able to enjoy the night, Kalin said there still is plenty for her and her teammates to accomplish this season as the WPIAL Class 6A playoffs tip off.

They earned the No. 2 seed overall and a bye in the first round. The Rams are scheduled to play Friday against the winner of the Bethel Park (16-6) vs. Penn-Trafford (12-10) game.

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.