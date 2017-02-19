Impressive regular season sets up Pine-Richland boys basketball as No. 1 seed

It was a landmark regular season for Pine-Richland boys basketball. The Rams stacked up 21 wins and just one loss en route to winning the Section 1-6A crown by three games.

Still, The Rams didn't enjoy the luxury of constantly coasting to victory. There were more then a few hard-fought wins sprinkled throughout the regular season, including four games decided by five points or fewer.

“I think the guys played well. They handled every challenge that was thrown at them,” coach Jeff Ackermann said. “In our section, with the teams we play, to beat the teams that we did twice was really impressive for the guys.

“I think they handled a tough nonsection schedule well, too. It's never easy, but they did well.”

Thanks to its efforts over the past couple of months, Pine-Richland was awarded the No. 1 seed in the WPIAL Class 6A playoffs. The top seed came with a first-round bye, and the Rams will not play until Saturday.

The honor of being the top-ranked team is not lost on Ackermann, who called it a feather in the program's cap. At the same time, he's ready to put everything that happened during the regular season in the rearview mirror.

“The only thing now is that we understand that from this point on, none of that matters. We're going to be judged on what we do from here on out,” he said. “Once the brackets come out, and you know the route and who you're playing, the records no longer matter and the seeding doesn't matter.

“It comes down to who is better on the day that you play. It's all just numbers, and it doesn't mean anything. There are always higher seeds that lose. But we feel pretty good about how we're preparing.”

The Rams await the outcome of the Canon-McMillan (17-5) vs. North Allegheny (14-8) game Wednesday to find out their opponent.

Both potential opponents will present different challenges. The defending WPIAL champions are all too familiar with North Allegheny, having played the Tigers twice this season. The Rams did not play Canon-McMillan during the regular season.

“To grind it out over the last couple of months and play teams over and over again and now to go to the playoffs and play them all over again, it's definitely challenging,” Ackermann said. “But we're going to play whoever we play. We're excited about it, about the opportunity, and we want to make the most of it, that's for sure.”

The time and location for Pine-Richland's playoff game are to be determined.

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.