Basketball

Fox Chapel girls finish tough season

Marty Stewart | Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

The Fox Chapel girls basketball team concluded its season on a positive note, defeating Armstrong, 38-35, behind 19 points from Bryanna Urso and 13 from Claudia Guerrieri last week.

The Foxes finished with a 9-13 overall record and 2-8 mark in Section 2-6A.

“Moving into 6A with Norwin, Hempfield, Penn-Trafford, Latrobe and Penn Hills was a difficult test for our young team. Every game was a battle. With only two returning starters from last year, we had our work cut out,” coach Jennifer O'Shea said.

“Losing Gabby Badway to a high-ankle sprain before section play started made the new section even more challenging. The other players did their best to step up. We struggled the first time through the section, but the second time through we made adjustments and were much more competitive. Next season, we will have a better idea of what to expect and that will be helpful.”

The Foxes earned section wins over Latrobe and Penn-Trafford.

“I would have to say our high points of the season included a 65-60 win at Latrobe in a hostile environment after being down 13 points and picking up an overtime win against Penn-Trafford a few weeks ago.”

O'Shea is optimistic next year should be a better one.

“We do return all but two players,” she said. “I'm looking forward to getting ready for next season. We have a junior class that is eager to lead and work hard in the offseason to improve as a team.”

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.

