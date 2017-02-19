Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Fox Chapel boys look forward to playoffs

Marty Stewart | Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Fox Chapel's Jake Livingston looks to pass against Plum's Adam Mahr Feb. 10, 2017, at Plum.

The WPIAL basketball playoff pairings were announced Feb. 14, and, as expected, Fox Chapel was one of the top seeds for the Class 6A boys tournament as a 19-3 record and share of the Section 3 title earned the Foxes a No. 3 seed and a first-round bye.

Many of the playoff-bound coaches whose teams received a bye were upset at the long layoff their teams would face before playing. Fox Chapel coach Zach Skrinjar, whose team is looking at a 12-day layoff, is not one of them.

“I was happy with receiving a bye,” he said. “I thought it was deserved and that we earned it. As far as the layoff, we don't really have any control over it, so we will practice and prepare with some scrimmages and be ready to go.”

The Foxes will play their first game in the quarterfinals Saturday against the Mt. Lebanon-Woodland Hills winner.

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.

