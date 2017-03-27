SSA girls build foundation for future

Shady Side Academy girls basketball coach Amy Szlachetka felt her team performed well this season considering the many challenges they faced en route to a 7-15 overall record and 4-8 mark in Section 3-3A.

“First, we got off to a late start. I did not accept the position until late in the summer. I was unable to have the entire team together until Thanksgiving. That is tough with a new coach and a new system,” she said. “Second, our numbers were very low. We had a total of 13 players this season. Our intent was to field a JV team as usual but then we had a key major injury in late November (a torn meniscus resulting in surgery) as well as some travel plans for some of our players.

“Subsequently, we lost additional players here and there due to illness. As a result, we initially canceled our JV schedule. Needless to say, all of this added to the challenge of getting to know each other, getting a new system in place, finding and getting comfortable with roles on the team, and finding some consistency on the court.”

SSA dropped 11 of its first 12 games. The Indians did rebound by going 6-4 down the stretch run.

“I saw a lot of progress from our freshman, specifically Bella Faiello, Eliyah Roberts and Cassidy Walsh,” Szlachetka said. “I know it was a tough stretch of working hard in practice every day with limited varsity time for them. Although we could not schedule as many games as I would have liked, their patience and endurance spoke volumes as each one of them became more confident and fluid on the court with each game they played.”

The coach also cited her upperclassmen who filled leadership roles on the JV team, including Willis Munroe, Julie Staley, Jacqui Huggins, Ella Benec and Megan McInerney.”

She also expressed pride in the effort of the team captains.

“The resilience this team exhibited, and the effort they came into the gym with every day, would not have been possible without excellent leadership from our captains: Seniors Caroline Benec and Sarah Hacke, and junior Megan McInerney. We will lose Caroline and Sarah to graduation and, with that, we will lose our leading scorers as well as two of our principle ball-handlers. Caroline really stepped out of her comfort zone for us this season to fill whatever role we needed, both offensively and defensively, for every match up. And she was the team's vocal leader, never lacking in intensity.

“Sarah returned this season after missing most of last season with a torn ACL. An injury like that can do most of its damage on an athlete's mental state and I worried about that. Her quiet leadership by example and determination, her ability to score when we needed it, and her anticipation of the ball defensively, especially in the latter half of the season, were invaluable to our team.

“Megan had a strong start for us then suffered a broken nose in mid-January. Her courage to come back from that injury and not only take the court but battle under the boards with a still-broken nose, was a wonderful example of determination for her teammates. Next season, we will rely on her consistent and solid leadership to carry us.”

The team also will lose Jacqui Huggins to graduation.

“Jacqui was a starting guard for us for the latter half of the season. Her positive attitude, her work ethic, and her willingness to jump in wherever needed provided a great example for her younger teammates and will leave quite a void that someone will need to attempt to step into next season.”

The team will return a few talented underclassmen, notably, starter Megan McInerney, leading rebounder Ella Benec and utility player Julie Staley. Emie Lau played a key role on defense, Monroe was a shooting specialist, sophomore Catherine Jewart came on the second half of the season, and freshman Isa Analo will also be relied on next season, the coach said.

“Overall, I am very pleased with what we were able to accomplish this season,” Szlachetka said. “Although we focus a lot on wins and losses in athletics, the lessons learned are far greater. I am extremely proud of all of the players. I believe they have laid a strong foundation upon which we will continue to build in the coming seasons.”

