Gateway girls basketball team prepares for matchup with Trinity

Gateway girls basketball coach Curtis Williams wasn't alarmed by the way things ended in regulation of his No. 10-seeded Gators' WPIAL Class 5A opening-round matchup with No. 7 West Allegheny at Plum.

After West Allegheny's Hannah Lindemuth drained a 3-pointer with five seconds remaining to tie the score at 43-43 and send it into overtime, Williams saw nothing but a focus when he looked into the eyes of his players before the start of the extra period. Gateway won 54-45.

“We were in a lot of close games this season, and I could see the determination in their eyes going into overtime,” said William, whose team improved to 17-6. “(West Allegheny) had a lot of momentum, and the girls went about it calmly and passionately.”

Williams said Gateway junior Loren Minor set the tone 15 seconds into overtime when the diminutive 5-foot-3 point guard picked the pocket of West Allegheny sophomore forward Emily Fullard and ran the other way for the easy layup.

“We were able to get back to what we do in overtime,” Williams said.

What the Gators did was make nearly the entire overtime period their last run of the game by outscoring Indians, 11-2. Everything came together for Gateway down the stretch. Inconsistent at the free-throw line during the season, the Gators went 9 of 10 from the line in overtime.

Junior guard Jordan Edwards was 6 for 6 from the free-throw line in overtime, and senior Alexis Smith fought off her foul shooting demons to connect on three free throws down the stretch. Minor had the only field goal for the Gators in the extra period.

“We've been inconsistent at best from the free-throw line, and we've done a lot of work and it did pay off,” Williams said. “They can make them in practice, but making them in a game is huge.”

Edwards turned out to be the Gators' lone double-digit scorer, finishing with a game-high 19 points. West Allegheny (14-9) had a trio of double-digit scorers in Melina Lynn (14), Hannah Lindenmuth (13) and Grace Faulk (12).

The Gators' performance in overtime wasn't shocking. They've been on both the winning and losing ends in tight games during the regular season. It was those games that helped prepare them for the high stakes.

“I think that the overtime and close games early in the season really taught the girls how to relax and have some composure and not to be panicky (in overtime). That's one of the things that've helped us.

“They were upset that they allowed (West Allegheny) to come back.”

And just like that, the upstart Gators are on their way to the Class 5A quarterfinals to face the 2016 WPIAL Class AAA champions in No. 2-seeded Trinity (21-2). The Hillers dispatched No. 15 Plum, 61-20, last Friday at Baldwin.

“(Trinity has) Sierra Kotchman. She's a very good player, and Riley Derubbo, they both have very good basketball IQ's and I definitely respect their record,” Williams said. “They got pedigree and experience. It's going to be a battle, and we're going to have to bring our A-game to compete. We got a lot of work to put in this week.”

Williams likes where his team is as they prepare for one of its toughest opponents all season.

“We wanted to be playing our best basketball this time of year, and we're starting to get there and finally hitting our stride,” Williams said. “Hopefully, it will carry over for the next couple of weeks.”

