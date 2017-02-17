Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

St. Joseph boys ousted by Rochester in 1st round

George Guido | Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, 10:57 p.m.
St. Joseph's Daniel Fabregas drives to the hoop with Rochester's Elijah Goosby on defense during the WPIAL Class 1A boys playoff game at Fox Chapel Area High School on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.
St. Joseph's Jack Ferrell knocks the ball away from Rochester's Caleb Collins during the WPIAL Class 1A boys playoff game at Fox Chapel Area High School on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.
St. Joseph's Mitchell Kuczinski goes up strong against Rochester's Caleb Collins during the WPIAL Class 1A boys playoff game at Fox Chapel Area High School on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.
St. Joseph's Vicenzo Schiano-DiCola scores as Rochester'sDarius Goosby defend him during the WPIAL Class 1A boys playoff game at Fox Chapel Area High School on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.
St. Joseph's Jack Ferrell misses a rebound as Rochester's Tyler Vargon makes the grab during the WPIAL Class 1A boys playoff game at Fox Chapel Area High School on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.
St. Joseph's Mitchell Kuczinski reacts after dropping in a tough shot in the paint against Rochester during the WPIAL Class 1A boys playoff game at Fox Chapel Area High School on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.

The St. Joseph Spartans nearly kept pace with the high-scoring Rochester Rams.

But a huge Rochester surge in the first half proved to be the difference as the Rams won their first WPIAL playoff game in six seasons with an 81-75 victory at Fox Chapel.

Tenth-seeded St. Joseph had pulled ahead, 21-13, on a rebound batted to Daniel Fábregas at midcourt and an easy basket.

But seventh-seeded Rochester put together an 18-2 run, holding the Spartans without a field goal for more than five minutes, eventually building a 10-point lead.

The Rams (16-7) will play No. 2-seeded Vincentian in the WPIAL Class A quarterfinals Thursday at a site and time to be determined.

St. Joseph, in the playoffs for the 14th time in 15 seasons, concluded its season 13-10.

“The last two regular-season games, we scored 91,” Rochester coach Brad Verrico said. “We've been putting points on the board. We're very athletic, and we're able to do that.”

Senior Chad Meny led the way for Rochester with 18 points and 11 rebounds. He had nine points in the pivotal second quarter.

While the Rams were on their surge, Spartans center Mitchell Kuczynski picked up his third personal foul with 5:01 left in the half.

“When our big guy got into foul trouble, that really hurt us,” St. Joseph coach Kelly Robinson said. “We were doing our best to try and keep those guys out of the paint. To their credit, they were getting too many baskets inside. With Mitchell out, it was more difficult for us.”

“Our game plan was to attack the hoop, but we started chucking up 3s,” Verrico said. “We told them during a timeout to start attacking and get to the rack.”

Midway through the third period, the Spartans cut the Rams lead to two. With Rochester ahead 50-48, St. Joseph came up short on three straight possessions, and Rochester took away the momentum.

“When you see that happen, it could be a poor pass or a shot that goes off the rim,” Robinson said. “There's a lot of things that happen that just don't get you over that hump.”

The Spartans couldn't get closer than five points the rest of the way.

“We haven't been here for a while,” Verrico said of the Rams' playoff run. “This is unfamiliar territory, so we learn as we go. Get a win. Survive and advance.”

Rochester's Tyler Vargon had 15 of his 17 points in the second half, including a critical 3-pointer in the third quarter after St. Joseph had cut the Rams lead to two.

Fábregas, a sophomore who is St. Joseph's leading scorer, finished with 23 points. Vincenzo Schiano di Cola, playing his final game for the Spartans, had 17.

“I hate leaving these kids. I had such a blast this year,” Robinson said. “The kids got along so well. The end is always abrupt.”

Grant Bendis grabbed 13 rebounds for St. Joseph.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

