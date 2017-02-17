Leechburg girls secure 1st WPIAL playoff win

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Leechburg girls basketball team won its first WPIAL playoff game Friday. A look at the Blue Devils' postseason history:

Leechburg's long basketball history included plenty of ups and downs, but one particular moment was missing: a playoff victory.

Given another opportunity to secure that accomplishment, the Blue Devils left nothing to chance.

A dominant third quarter, spearheaded by a turnover-forcing pressure defense and the outside shooting of Cameron Davies and Brittany Robilio, gave No. 8 Leechburg all the cushion it needed for the first postseason win in school history, a 66-38 triumph over No. 9 Burgettstown in a WPIAL Class AA girls first-round game at Northgate.

“We just made history, so that's always a great feeling,” said Robilio, who scored 15 points.

Leechburg (14-9) went a decade between playoff appearances before qualifying last season. Included in that drought was an eight-season span where the Blue Devils won just 12 games.

And after coming oh-so-close to its first playoff win last season, when it fell in double overtime to Ellis School, Leechburg got it done this time around.

The Blue Devils' all-junior lineup — Davies, Robilio, Mikayla Lovelace, Makenzie Fello and Daesha Knight — have started since their freshman year.

“It means a lot to everybody,” Leechburg coach Joel Ceraso said. “We put a lot of work in. It's something we talked about from their freshman year. We didn't know when it would happen, but we felt it would happen. We hoped it would last year, but we want to progress. It's nice for us to get a WPIAL playoff victory.”

Leechburg advances to play No. 1 Chartiers-Houston in the WPIAL quarterfinals Thursday at a time and site to be determined.

After last season's back-and-forth game with Ellis, Leechburg took control from the beginning of Friday's game. The Blue Devils never trailed, as Davies hit a 3-pointer on their opening possession of the game.

“I was super nervous in our game last year,” said Davies, who finished with 19 points and five 3-pointers. “I scored maybe five points, I was shaking the whole time, I cried like three times. It was just a big deal for me, but now I was just relaxed. I think we were more prepared for this game.”

Burgettstown (15-8), making its first WPIAL playoff appearance since 1998, kept it close in the first half by dominating the offensive boards. Leechburg led 26-22 at the break.

“(Making the playoffs) has been our goal for the past three seasons, and I'm ecstatic that they've done that,” Burgettstown coach Megan Zitner said. “This program was ranked second-to-worst in the WPIAL over the last two decades, so for us to make steps like this, I'm proud of them.”

But then came the third quarter, when Leechburg increased its pressure defense, forcing seven turnovers and outscoring Burgettstown, 26-6.

Davies and Robilio hit three 3-pointers apiece as the Blue Devils closed the quarter on a 21-1 run to take a 52-28 lead into the fourth.

“We needed to get up in front and not chase because last year we started off slow in the first half and had to play catch-up in the second half,” said Lovelace, who scored a game-high 22 points and was the focal point of Leechburg's pressure defense. “Here we were always in front. We started boxing out more (in the third quarter), and Brittany and Cam were shooting the lights out.”

Lovelace's drive-and-score ability paired perfectly with the outside shooting of Davies and Robilio for Leechburg, which led by as many as 30 points in the fourth quarter to roll to the victory.

“I give Leechburg a lot of credit,” Zitner said. “They have some great shooters, so it's not just a 24 point-per-game scorer (Lovelace) you're trying to shut down. My girls had hands in their faces for a lot of those shots, and they still were knocking them down. There's not a lot you can do with that.”

Kacie Prasko scored 13 points for Burgettstown, and Malia Castellino added 11.

“It's really special,” Lovelace said. “We're all speechless, and this was a great experience. We're so happy we could finally get this.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.