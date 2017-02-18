Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

South Park girls make quick work of Burrell

George Guido | Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, 4:33 p.m.

Updated 5 minutes ago

Burrell's sixth consecutive visit to the WPIAL playoffs was a short one.

South Park used a combination of outstanding outside shooting and strong inside play to eliminate the Bucs, 66-44, in the Class 4A first round Saturday afternoon at North Hills.

Maura Huwalt led the four Eagles players in double figures with 21 points. The 5-foot-11 sophomore also collected 10 rebounds.

South Park (15-8), seeded sixth, will face No. 3 Ambridge Wednesday at a site and time to be determined.

“That's one of the things I love about this team,” Eagles coach Marty Matvey said of his team's varied offensive attack. “Obviously, we can't start inside with Maura and Brittany Andrews, who can pull out and shoot threes. Alyssa Greer's a fantastic shooter and sophomore point guard Cassidy Zandier's my quarterback. I think that's the most difficult position on the floor.”

Huwalt scored nine points in the first quarter, and Greer added a pair of 3-pointers to put South Park ahead, 21-8.

The Eagles didn't commit a team foul until the final minute of the quarter.

After trailing by 14, Burrell started making headway as Eliza Oswalt dished to Kayla Sharrow near the hoop to cut the South Park advantage to 28-21.

But the Eagles went on an 11-0 run to put the game away.

“It's like we reverted back to the way we played at the first of the season,” Burrell coach Meghan Ziemianski said. “We gave them 66 points after we held down teams, defensively, for years. We looked unprepared, even though we practiced our offense all week against the 3-2 zone, that's what I was frustrated with.”

It was a bittersweet day for Burrell senior Eliza Oswalt, the Alle-Kiski Valley's second-leading scorer this season after playing in the shadow of graduated standouts Sydney Bordonaro and Natalie Myers.

Oswalt reached 1,000 career points on a free throw with 1:36 left in the third quarter, but had difficulty finding the range, particularly from behind the arc. She finished with 11 points.

“I just learned so much from my coaches and from everyone I played with, they're my best friends,” Oswalt said. “I couldn't ask for anything better, I had a great career. Six straight years going to the playoffs, that's pretty insane.”

“That's a player,” Matvey said of Oswalt. “She's a real tough kid. We wanted to focus on her, and she only had three points at halftime.”

“It's been awesome coaching her,” Ziemianski said. “I saw her in seventh grade. I told my dad (assistant coach Mark) ‘wait till you come and see this girl.' It was like an AAU team but it was our Burrell team. I saw Eliza and this group and I knew they'd be special.”

Senior Brooke Smith has 12 points and three steals in her Burrell finale and junior Brittany Dunn pulled down six rebounds.

Andrews has 16 points for South Park. Greer tallied 14 and had four steals. Zandier finished with 12 points as the Eagles outrebounded the Bucs, 24-15.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

