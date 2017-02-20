Sewickley Academy girls basketball continues on in playoffs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The local boys basketball teams have garnered much of the attention this season, but Sewickley Academy's girls are sticking around in the postseason.

The Panthers scored the first 10 points of the game and never trailed on the way to their first playoff win in 11 years by defeating Jefferson-Morgan, 43-29, in the WPIAL Class A first round Saturday at North Allegheny.

Theresa Wilson led all scorers with 13 points, Olivia Ryder scored 11 and Kendall Lightcap had 10 for the Panthers (11-12), who advanced to face top-seeded Winchester Thurston (18-1) in the quarterfinals Friday. The site and time for that game were yet to be determined at deadline for this edition.

Sewickley Academy held a 26-10 halftime lead against Jefferson-Morgan (10-13), which put the team on the way to its first playoff win since 2006 and its first appearance in the quarterfinals since '05.

While the Panthers moved on, Saturday was the end of the season for Eden Christian (1-17), which lost 74-26 in its first-round game to No. 4-seed Rochester (14-7) at Sewickley Academy.

Boys basketball

In the boys brackets, Quaker Valley and Sewickley Academy were handed long waits before their first contest.

The Quakers played in a loaded Section 2 that was rewarded in the Class 4A bracket. The top four seeds came from that section, including QV (20-2), which is seeded No. 2 and will face the Freeport/South Fayette winner in a quarterfinal Saturday.

Sewickley Academy (17-4) drew the No. 3 seed in Class 2A and will play a Friday night quarterfinal against the Jeannette/Bentworth winner. Sites and times for both games were yet to be determined.

In Class A, Eden Christian is alive but had to earn its way into the quarterfinals with a 46-35 win over West Greene (13-8) last Friday at Trinity.

Chase Haring scored 15 points to lead the Warriors (12-9), who advanced to meet top-seeded Monessen (15-7) in the quarterfinals at 8 p.m. Thursday at Canon-McMillan.

Matt Grubba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mgrubba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Grubba_Trib.