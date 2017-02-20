Norwin boys make defensive adjustments

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Norwin boys basketball coach Lynn Washowich took a quick look at what he wanted his defense to play like during the Knights' 65-53 season-closing Feb. 10 win over Hempfield.

No sitting back for Norwin. The team wanted to come up and put the pressure on. After winding down their first season in Class 6A, the Knights wanted to take a look at what they could have next season.

“Our defensive tempo will change dramatically,” Washowich said. “We are trying to put pressure on the ball and speed teams up. It's something we looked at during our last game and were successful with.”

Making changes became necessary with the WPIAL's new alignment. Norwin, which finished 8-14 overall and 3-11 in Section 3, was matched up with more Allegheny County teams when the classes expanded.

Traditionally strong teams — Fox Chapel, Penn Hills and Plum — all came in. Two of those three teams — along with newcomer Woodland Hills and traditional foe Latrobe — grabbed all the postseason spots.

“I think it was a unique season in that sense; the talent is distorted because we've always played in the highest classification,” Washowich said. “What was unique about it was the caliber of play. The WPIAL just announced their pairings and 2-3-4 was Latrobe, Fox Chapel and Penn Hills from our section. There was no secret to the fact was that our section was the toughest in Western Pennsylvania basketball.”

The Knights also had a tough out-of-section schedule. Norwin also lost to playoff qualifiers Southmoreland, McKeesport and Greensburg Central Catholic.

The Knights beat a pair of 5A playoff teams — Franklin Regional and Gateway — to win the Mike Rettger and Gateway tournaments, respectively.

Climbing back in the playoff picture will involve finding players to help fill in for seniors Anthony DelleFemine and Nicholas Viecelli. Junior Josh Ratesic, along with sophomores Gianni Rizzo and Jake Williams picked up varsity experience this season.

What will be important is turning up the heat on opposing offenses. The Knights allowed 60.4 points per game this season, while averaging 53.4 points per game on offense.

“We need to develop scoring and shooters,” Washowich said. “We'll win a lot of games from the defensive side of the ball.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.