Tough season a learning experience for Penn-Trafford boys

The future is now for the Penn-Trafford boys basketball team. The day immediately following Penn-Trafford's 79-46 loss to section rival Woodland Hills to end the season, the Warriors were back in the weight room setting the tone for 2017-18 season.

“You cannot grow if you're comfortable, and that uncomfortableness is the comfortable,” said Penn-Trafford coach Jim Rocco, who just wrapped up his second season. “(Class) 6A is very athletic with bigger kids. All in all, it was a growing year for us, and there's pain that goes with that.”

It wasn't a secret, and Rocco knew going into the season his Warriors were a little young and lacked the necessary varsity experience to navigate what could quite possibly be the most difficult section in all the WPIAL — Section 3.

Coming off a Class 4A postseason appearance in 2016, the WPIAL caught Penn-Trafford (5-16, 1-13) in a transitional phase when it expanded to six basketball classifications. The WPIAL also didn't do the Warriors any favors by placing Penn-Trafford in the same section as three of the top teams in all of Class 6A in Latrobe (19-3), Fox Chapel (19-3) and Penn Hills (19-3). Those teams earned the Nos. 2 through 4 seeds, respectively, in the postseason.

“I think we were just young, and (it's tough) when we're playing teams like Penn Hills with nine seniors and everybody in the section was senior heavy,” Rocco said. “There's a number of scholarship players in the section and arguably four of the top six teams in 6A.”

The Warriors posted their first win of the season with a convincing 85-53 victory over Class 5A West Mifflin in the Hempfield tip-off tourney to start the season at 1-1. Penn-Trafford turned back around and upended Gateway on the road 61-56, in a two-game stretch that turned out be the Warriors' lone winning streak.

“We knew that we were going to be incredibly young, and it gave us an opportunity to play at a high level every single night,” Rocco said.

The Warriors went on a four-game slide before knocking off Class 5A McKeesport, 65-63, in the Penn-Trafford holiday tourney. The streak included losses to Latrobe and Class 5A Franklin Regional, which earned the No. 10 seed in the WPIAL bracket.

Penn-Trafford flipped the calendar to January staring at Penn Hills, Fox Chapel, Hempfield and Woodland Hills. It was a brutal stretch run that helped Rocco's Warriors grow.

“I think we had some really good moments against the best teams in the way we competed,” Rocco said. “I think the kids are pretty smart and sort of understand what's going on.”

With only two seniors in Cam Seigfreid and Joe Salesi, Rocco trotted out a starting lineup that included players who were just one year removed from playing middle school basketball. It was trial by fire for Rocco's young Warriors.

Rocco praised Seigfreid's and Salesi's leadership and ability to see the big picture that the Warriors were a work in progress whose dividends would not pay off until sometime down the road.

“(Our) two seniors also understood that we were growing with these young players,” Rocco said. “It's very difficult for seniors on a young team to go through those growing pains.”

Rocco also said his players never got down on themselves during lopsided losses. It was all a part of the process but also revealed the team's character.

“There were signs (of growth) in the way we competed against the very best teams and the way we were able to punch back a little bit,” Rocco said. “The attitude of our kids is phenomenal, and they're very good at not backing down. It's tough for kids at the highest level in Pa. basketball to compete at that size and that age.”

The Warriors matched their two-game win streak in late January with wins over section foe Norwin (55-53) and a quality Class 2A Jeannette squad (68-48) in the Shootout at Seton Hill.

The Warriors showed improvement with their win over Norwin, having dropped the first game in early December, 75-56.

“Their maturity improved, and they were really good at having a growth mindset as opposed to having a fixed mindset,” Rocco said. “It's an impressive group of kids. It's exciting to be a part of something like this.”

Sophomore guard Kevin Stinelli led the Warriors in scoring, averaging 12 points.

“We weren't ready to win a championship this year, and we were too young and had no size,” Rocco said. “It was a tremendous opportunity and now you wipe the slate clean. We're super excited.”

William Whalen is a freelance writer.