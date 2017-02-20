Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

Franklin Regional girls fall short in opening round of playoffs

Jerin Steele | Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Franklin Regional bowed out of the WPIAL Class 5A girls basketball playoffs last Friday after a 52-45 loss to McKeesport in a hard-fought first-round game at Plum, but considering where the program was just a couple of years ago, the experience could provide a building block for the future.

The Panthers made their first postseason appearance since 2013 and finished 12-11, securing their first winning season in five years. In the previous three seasons Franklin Regional had a combined record of 22-43.

Franklin Regional was tied with McKeesport 38-38 early in the fourth quarter before Tigers freshman Jhayla Bray started to take over in the low post, scoring 12 points in the last seven minutes.

Franklin Regional coach Courtney Callas said her team was focused on trying to take away McKeesport's Johnasia Cash, a Southern Methodist recruit, and Cash did a good job of finding an open Bray, who finished with a game-high 19 points.

“Cash draws a lot of attention, and we were stepping up on her,” Callas said. “She did a good job of passing it to (Bray), and she's a good person to pass it to.”

In the first half, the teams traded the lead a dozen times in between whistles. A total of 20 fouls were called in the first half, 10 on each team. Franklin Regional was 7 of 9 from the free-throw line, and McKeesport made 10 of 17 free throws in the first half. The large amount of whistles made it difficult for either team to get into a rhythm.

“It took a toll on the flow in general,” Callas said. “It makes it hard. You walk that fine line, because you want your kids to be aggressive, but then sometimes that aggression is hard to control. In terms of fouls, getting out of position and getting calls, you walk a fine line.”

Kassidy Hubert, Sam Hlozek, Paige Verona and Hope Demont all played their final game for Franklin Regional. Hubert led the Panthers with 13 points, Hlozek had seven points in the first quarter and nine for the game and Verona finished with nine points.

Callas, who finished her second season at Franklin Regional, called her seniors “the pioneers” that returned the program to winning form.

“They bought in from Day 1. Anything we'd ask or we'd recommend, they bought in,” Callas said.

“They weren't believers at first, but as soon as they started tasting winning, they saw they could run and play with anyone. We did end up with a successful year. I love every one of them, and they mean the world to me. It's going to be sad to see them go, and I think they were better for being a part of the team.”

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.