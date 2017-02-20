Franklin Regional girls fall short in opening round of playoffs

Franklin Regional bowed out of the WPIAL Class 5A girls basketball playoffs last Friday after a 52-45 loss to McKeesport in a hard-fought first-round game at Plum, but considering where the program was just a couple of years ago, the experience could provide a building block for the future.

The Panthers made their first postseason appearance since 2013 and finished 12-11, securing their first winning season in five years. In the previous three seasons Franklin Regional had a combined record of 22-43.

Franklin Regional was tied with McKeesport 38-38 early in the fourth quarter before Tigers freshman Jhayla Bray started to take over in the low post, scoring 12 points in the last seven minutes.

Franklin Regional coach Courtney Callas said her team was focused on trying to take away McKeesport's Johnasia Cash, a Southern Methodist recruit, and Cash did a good job of finding an open Bray, who finished with a game-high 19 points.

“Cash draws a lot of attention, and we were stepping up on her,” Callas said. “She did a good job of passing it to (Bray), and she's a good person to pass it to.”

In the first half, the teams traded the lead a dozen times in between whistles. A total of 20 fouls were called in the first half, 10 on each team. Franklin Regional was 7 of 9 from the free-throw line, and McKeesport made 10 of 17 free throws in the first half. The large amount of whistles made it difficult for either team to get into a rhythm.

“It took a toll on the flow in general,” Callas said. “It makes it hard. You walk that fine line, because you want your kids to be aggressive, but then sometimes that aggression is hard to control. In terms of fouls, getting out of position and getting calls, you walk a fine line.”

Kassidy Hubert, Sam Hlozek, Paige Verona and Hope Demont all played their final game for Franklin Regional. Hubert led the Panthers with 13 points, Hlozek had seven points in the first quarter and nine for the game and Verona finished with nine points.

Callas, who finished her second season at Franklin Regional, called her seniors “the pioneers” that returned the program to winning form.

“They bought in from Day 1. Anything we'd ask or we'd recommend, they bought in,” Callas said.

“They weren't believers at first, but as soon as they started tasting winning, they saw they could run and play with anyone. We did end up with a successful year. I love every one of them, and they mean the world to me. It's going to be sad to see them go, and I think they were better for being a part of the team.”

