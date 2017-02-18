Burrell boys basketball falls to Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic in WPIAL playoffs

With a nonconference schedule that included some of the top teams in all the WPIAL and a solid run through Section 3-3A, Burrell boys basketball coach Shawn Bennis did all he could to prepare his Bucs for the postseason.

But all the film and nonconference opponents could adequately prepare his team for Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic's frenetic and top-ranked 2-3 zone defense as No. 14-seeded Burrell fell to the No. 3 Trojans, 51-41, in the first round of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs Saturday afternoon at North Hills Junior High.

“We wanted to take advantage and try to get the ball inside a little bit more,” Bennis said. “But the quickness of their guards ended up being the difference. Those two (guards) were able to cover two, and sometimes, three guys. They're good for a reason, and they're able to play together.”

North Catholic (18-5), the 2016 WPIAL Class A champions, will move on to play the winner of No. 6 Burgettstown and No. 11 Riverside next Thursday at a time and site to be determined.

Both teams came out in the first quarter and played strong defense. North Catholic's speed at the guard position was evident from the opening tip, but shots weren't falling as the quarter came to an uneventful close with the Trojans holding a 6-4 lead.

Senior guard Kenny Fukon came out and drained a 3-pointer to start the second quarter and added another basket to extend North Catholic's lead over Burrell (8-15), 11-4. Fukon led all scorers with 20 points.

Things changed in the second half when Bennis put 6-foot-4 juniorforward Donovan Russell into the game. Russell was the wide body down low the Bucs needed to pound away at the Trojans zone defense. Donovan entered the game and scored eight straight points to cut North Catholic's lead to 20-14.

“They're impressive athletes,” Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic coach Dave Long said. “Their size and their length killed us in and around the basket.”

With Donovan making shots, Burrell captured a spark of momentum in the waning minutes of the second quarter before senior guard Vinnie DiNocola drained his third 3-pointer of the quarter at the buzzer to extend the Trojans lead to 23-14 going into the half.

“It's a three-possession game, and we get the ball (in the third quarter) but if we could have held it there it would have been awesome,” Bennis said. “They made shots when we had to make shots. They don't get the good shot, they get the great shot.”

Russell had a quick put-back to open the quarter, and senior Max Garda drained a 3-pointer from NBA range with 5 minutes, 39 seconds remaining in the quarter as Burrell had a difficult time working the ball inside and struggled to get open looks around the perimeter. North Catholic extended its lead to 37-19 to close the third quarter.

“We're going to play for 32 minutes no matter what the score is, and we're going to play as hard as we can,” Bennis said.

Burrell came out in the fourth quarter and put together 14-4 run to draw the score to 43-35 with 2:56 remaining after senior Nick Kotecki's 3-pointer. The Bucs brought the score to 46-39 after Logan Bitar's basket, but that was as close as the Bucs would get as Burrell's 12 team fouls put the Trojans in the double bonus to end the game.

Russell finished with a team-high 12 points, and Garda added 10 in his final game as a Buc.

“I want to thank all the seniors, and they're going to be sorely missed and have done a great job of taking the program where it needs to be,” Bennis said.

