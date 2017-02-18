Deer Lakes girls basketball team falls to Beaver in WPIAL 1st round

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Trouble getting out of the starting gate proved to be a problem for Deer Lakes on Saturday afternoon.

The Lancers scored just nine points in the first half — two in the first quarter — as No. 5 Beaver rolled to a 47-28 victory in a Class 4A opening-round game at North Hills Junior High.

Junior Bella Posset, who has committed to Robert Morris, led the way with 25 points, nearly outscoring Deer Lakes.

The Bobcats (15-5) will face No. 4-seeded Keystone Oaks on Thursday at a time and site to be determined.

Twelfth-seeded Deer Lakes finished the campaign 9-13.

“I can't remember the last time we scored nine points in a half and two points in a quarter,” Lancers coach David Petruska said. “Even against the best of the best, North Catholic. It's very hard to swallow that aspect of it, knowing what we could have and should have done today.”

Posset scored eight of Beaver's 11 points in the first period.

“BeIla carried us, which has kind of been the case all year,” Bobcats coach Greg Huston said. “I thought everybody played well. We hadn't played for nine days. We didn't get a scrimmage in, and we seemed a little bit rusty to me.”

Beaver built up a 27-9 lead at the half. Deer Lakes, however, sliced the deficit to 31-19 on a pair of 3-point baskets by sophomore Anna Solomon.

The Bobcats committed turnovers on their next three possessions, but the Lancers only score once on the miscues and Beaver maintained a double-digit lead.

With 2.3 seconds left in the third period, the Bobcats had the ball beneath their hoop. The inbounds pass went to Sabrina DiGiacomo, who hesitated then put up an off-balance shot that banked in, typifying how the day was going for Deer Lakes.

“I don't think that stopped us,” Petruska said. “It killed me inside, but I don't think it really killed the team. We didn't let it faze us. It was the rough start.”

Olivia Neely led the Bobcats with 11 rebounds, and Posset collected nine.

“I think some of us were a little out of breath, myself included,” Posset said about the team's nine-day lay off. “I think by halftime, we were back in our groove. “

Solomon led Deer Lakes with 11 points, and Cassidy Chmura added 10 — including 8 for 8 from the foul line.

“We have to look at the positives, no matter how much it hurts,” Petruska said. “Like I said to them, it was the tale of two halves. The way we started out struggling, once we turned it on, it was a little too late for us.”

George Guido is a freelance writer.