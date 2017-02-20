Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Plum girls fall in opening round

Andrew John | Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, 5:27 p.m.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Plum forward Madison Cubarney pulls down a rebound against Franklin Regional's Isabelle Palamone Feb. 10, 2017, at Plum.
Plum coach Lindsy Muchnock pulls senior Rayna Donatelli out the game on senior night against Franklin Regional on Feb. 10, 2017, at Plum.
Plum guard Alexa Seigh looks to drive against Franklin Regional on Feb. 10, 2017, at Plum.

After missing the playoffs last season for the first time since the 2008-09 season, the Plum girls basketball program made its return to the postseason under first-year coach Lindsy Muchnock.

The No. 15 Mustangs (10-13, 6-6 in Section 4-5A) drew a tough matchup in the first round of the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs against No. 2 Trinity (21-2) at Baldwin last Friday.

Plum, which had just two players with WPIAL playoff experience on their roster, dug itself an early 10-point hole and ended up losing 61-20.

“The girls had a low amount of experience in a WPIAL playoff game. I kind of had a feeling it was going to be a deer-in-the-headlights kind of look at the beginning,” Muchnock said.

“Unfortunately, we dug ourselves a pretty big hole that we couldn't get out of. Trinity is a great team. That is why they are predicted to win the whole thing.”

This season the Mustangs were led by four seniors — forwards Maria Lawhorne, Liz Adamczyk and Maddie Cubarney, as well guard Rayna Donatelli.

Lawhorne, who was the Mustangs' leading scorer at 17 ppg, will play basketball at Washington & Jefferson next year. Donatelli, who naturally is a shooting guard, was able to step up this season to take the point guard duties for Muchnock.

“When it comes to playoff time, it's a whole different ball game. We tried to prepare them for that all week. Playoff games are nothing like the regular season. That is biggest thing, and it's more of an uptempo kind of pace,” Muchnock said.

“You have to be locked in ready to go from the get-go. I think this was a very valuable experience for us for the younger girls that never played in a playoff game before. I think it's going to pay dividends in the end.”

In order to qualify for the playoffs, Plum had to win its final three sections games. The Mustangs defeated Indiana, 49-35, behind Lawhorne's 22 points Feb. 3.

Plum then won at Armstrong in overtime, 41-35, as Lawhorne tallied 21 points Feb. 6. In the final section game, Plum knocked off Franklin Regional, 59-48, as Lawhorne scored 23 points and Donatelli scored 21 on Feb. 10.

“A lot of people doubted us and didn't think we would win those three games. The girls really stepped up, and they have done everything that I asked for my first year. I couldn't be more proud of them,” Muchnock said.

“This is obviously disappointing but to just be here with this team ... They didn't get to the playoffs last year and our goal was to get back in. It's a big stepping stone for the program and we are going in the right direction especially for my first season here.”

The Mustangs will look to have their core next season centered around sophomore guard Alex Seigh, freshman Mackenzie Lake and sophomore guard/forward Kelsi Zik.

“I got hired in the beginning of July so I didn't have much time. This offseason is going to be very, very important,” Muchnock said. “We are going to give them some time off and start back up in April because we are going to be very, very young next year. I thought we were young this year, but it's going to be a lot more younger next year.”

Andrew John is a freelance writer.

