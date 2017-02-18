St. Joseph girls rout Avella in playoff opener

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Among the many code words the St. Joseph girls basketball team uses is “super,” signifying one of the Spartans' defenses.

“It's short for Superman,” coach Sally Ackerman said.

It also succinctly described St. Joseph's effort on that end of the floor Saturday afternoon.

The Spartans' swarming, full-court pressure defense overwhelmed Avella, propelling them to a 68-33 victory in a WPIAL Class A first-round playoff game at Fox Chapel.

No. 6 St. Joseph (16-7) forced 30 turnovers, including 24 in the first half, quickly turning the game into a rout.

“It was up close, and we made them work harder than they probably expected they had to,” junior Alex Jones said. “I think it worked out well. We got a lot of steals.”

The defense worked to the offense's favor, as after a slow start the Spartans took advantage of their defensive work to get easy baskets in transition.

Jones, who can play all five positions off the bench, scored all of her game-high 19 points in the first half, giving St. Joseph a 46-14 lead at the break.

“We get most of our points in transition — that's what we're best at,” said junior Chloe Kurpakus, who scored nine points. “When we get the steal, we go.”

Often the Spartans used full-court passes to find players down the floor for easy baskets, either off a turnover or defensive rebound.

St. Joseph has a code word for that, too — “runner.”

“They hear me during practice all the time,” Ackerman said. “When we're running, when we're doing drills, I just say ‘runner,' and that tells them somebody is busting their butt to get down there and if you can get the pass, reward them.”

Gia Angelo added 13 points in a balanced scoring effort for St. Joseph. Lizzy Celko scored eight, Anna Swierczewski six and P.J. Nickoloff five.

The Spartans led by as many as 44 points and activated a running clock with under three minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Bailey Lis scored 11 points for No. 11 Avella (11-12), which was making its first playoff appearance since 2014.

“It was a tough matchup for us,” Avella coach Jim Matalik said. “They were a very good team. They're the best team we played this year.

“We knew that (they would press). Their previous two games that we saw on tape, they didn't press because it wasn't advantageous for them. Against us, it was.”

St. Joseph advances to play No. 3 Quigley Catholic in the WPIAL quarterfinals Friday at a site and time to be determined.

Quigley Catholic eliminated St. Joseph from the playoffs each season from 2013-15, but the Spartans beat Quigley in a nonsection game in the regular-season finale.

“It was a tough game, and it took everything we had to beat them,” Ackerman said. “But we beat them, and that was a big step in our program because we hadn't beat them. ... Now we just have to go out and do exactly what we did today.”