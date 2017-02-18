Freeport girls earn first playoff win since 2004

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It took an extra four minutes, but the Freeport girls basketball team wasn't going to be denied in a WPIAL 4A first-round playoff game Saturday at Fox Chapel.

The young Yellowjackets fell behind early, but they clawed their way back and earned a 56-50 overtime triumph over Elizabeth Forward.

The win was the program's first in the postseason since 2004.

“We play as a team,” said junior forward Jenna Manke, who had a game-high 21 points and 12 rebounds.

“That's the way it is for us. Everyone had a hand in that win. We fought hard together and got done what needed to get done.”

Freeport, the No. 2 team from Section 1 and the No. 7 seed in the 4A bracket, improved to 14-9 and will face No. 2 seed Blackhawk (14-8) on Thursday at a site and time to be determined.

“Obviously, this was a great win for the program,” Freeport coach Fred Soilis said.

“We want to celebrate this win, but we know we have to turn our focus to a really good Blackhawk team. The girls are looking forward to preparing for this next challenge.”

Manke score nine of her 21 points in the fourth quarter and overtime. Her layup with 2 minutes, 41 seconds left in OT gave Freeport the lead for good at 45-44.

“Jenna's really been turning it on the last couple of games,” Soilis said.

Senior Kim Mixon then made a 3-pointer with 2:10 to go to extend the advantage to 48-44. It was Mixon's jumper early in the fourth quarter that gave Freeport its first lead of the game at 34-32.

Mixon finished with 12 points.

Alexis Korenoski hit two free throws for the Warriors with nine seconds left in regulation to tie the game and eventually force overtime.

The Yellowjackets were 7 of 10 from the line in overtime. Freshman Samantha Clark connected on 5 of 6 free throws and also knocked down a key 3-pointer in the fourth quarter. She had 11 points.

“Unfortunately for them, they fouled the wrong person,” Soilis said. “Samantha's been great from the line.”

Freshman Sidney Shemanski finished with seven points, and freshman Madaline Clark recorded five points before fouling out late in the fourth quarter.

Elizabeth Forward's leading scorer, 6-foot forward Brianna Spirnak, finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks. Twelve of her 16 points came from 3-point range.

“Spirnak can shoot,” Soilis said.

“She's an all-around great player. The goal was to limit her to 15 points, because that was her average. We wanted to contain her. But they have a lot of other good shooters.”

Sierra Dawson, a 5-10 guard/forward, added 15 points for the Warriors.

“Freeport did a great job,” Elizabeth Forward coach Krystal Gibbs said. “(Manke) killed us. We couldn't defend her.”

Things didn't start out well for Freeport as it fell behind 8-0 with 5:37 left in the first quarter.

The Yellowjackets turned the ball over four times on its first five possessions.

But they began to rally, outscoring Elizabeth Forward, 6-4, over the remainder of the quarter.

Freeport struggled at times offensively in the second quarter, but its defense kept it close heading into halftime.

The Warriors committed six turnovers in the second quarter and couldn't expand their lead. EF led 22-16 at the break.

“We were getting good shots, but they just weren't falling at times,” Soilis said. “I told the girls at halftime to keep their composure, keep taking good shots and keep pounding it in to Jenna.”

Freeport forced 23 Elizabeth Forward turnovers overall.

“We've had trouble with pressure, and when they started to pressure us, we started to fumble the ball,” Gibbs said.

After five turnovers in the first quarter alone, the Yellowjackets turned the ball over only seven times the remainder of the game.

“I always hope to keep the turnovers under 10, but I will take 12,” Soilis said. “We were able to stay close in the second and third quarters by playing good defense and making them make mistakes.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.