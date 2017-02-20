Brentwood girls earn 1st-round victory

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Brentwood girls basketball program has been revitalized in recent years.

After an 11-year WPIAL playoff drought, the Spartans advanced to the postseason tournament the past four seasons.

The Brentwood girls won preliminary-round games in 2013-14 and 2001-02 but hadn't won a first-round since the 1998-99 season.

Until Friday night.

Sixth-seeded Brentwood defeated No. 11 Frazier, 58-43, last week in a WPIAL Class 2A first-round matchup at Charleroi.

“Our starters played a well-rounded, aggressive game,” said Rachel Thomas, Brentwood's coach and architect of the revitalization process. “Frazier made a few runs at us, and our girls held their composure, stuck to the game plan and were able to hold them off.”

Brentwood was led offensively by senior forward Stephanie Thomas with 14 points, sophomore guard Anna Betz had 11, junior guard Brittany Stewart eight and junior forward Morgan Dryburgh seven.

“I'm really proud of how our team played together and so efficiently as a team,” said Thomas, who is Rachel's daughter. “Both our inside and outside games were fantastic. If we exploit both, it's hard to beat. That's us playing Brentwood basketball like we know how.”

The 5-foot-11 Thomas (15) and 5-10 Dryburg (11) also combined for 26 rebounds.

“Stephanie and Morgan dominated the boards,” said Thomas, the coach, “with help from our guards who picked up key rebounds in vital points of the game. Brittany, Natalie (Murrio) and Hannah (Livingston) are controlling the tempo of the game the way we need them to, but most importantly they are keeping turnovers to a minimum.

“Our bench continues to be the reinforcement we need. Anna Betz came of the bench and scored 11 for us, hitting three 3s at critical moments. Emma (Betz) and Brooke (McQuillen) continue to give us solid defensive games while creating scoring opportunities.”

Brentwood forced 25 turnovers against the Commodores (14-9), who were paced by sophomore guard Brooke Poling's 14 points.

Next up for the Brentwood girls is a quarterfinal-round game Thursday against No. 3 Greensburg Central Catholic. Both teams are 17-5 overall.

The Centurions finished first in Section 3 with a 14-0 record, and have won seven of their past eight games and 13 of 15.

“GCC is a very disciplined, aggressive team,” said Brentwood's veteran floor boss. “We will need to control the boards and the tempo of the game. We do have more size then they do.”

The Centurions, who have five seniors, play fast with a guard-oriented lineup, and apply pressure defense. Their catalyst on offense is senior guard Brittany Stawovy, a 1,000-point career scorer.

Greensburg Central Catholic averages 55.5 ppg offensively and 37.5 ppg defensively. Brentwood's numbers are comparable at 52.3 and 38.4.

The Centurions' five losses this season were to higher classified teams in nonsection games: Oakland Catholic (20-3), Pine-Richland (21-1), Hempfield (13-8), Penn-Trafford (12-10) and Penn Hills (20-2).

And all five opponents were playoff qualifiers this year, four in 6A and one, Oakland Catholic, in 5A.

Greensburg Central Catholic ended up 18-11 overall last season, was a WPIAL finalist, and advanced to the PIAA second round.

GCC, which received a first-round bye, is making its 17th consecutive playoff appearance and has won five WPIAL titles in school history.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.