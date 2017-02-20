Baldwin's Gilbert, Larkin cited as section all-stars

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two members of the Baldwin girls basketball team were named all-section this season.

Senior guard Lauren Gilbert was a first-team selection, and junior guard Abbey Larkin was a second-team selection.

Gilbert, who will continue her basketball career at Washington & Jefferson, averaged 19.4 points this season. She shot 80.5 percent from the free-throw line, making 87 of 108 attempts, and averaged 4.1 assists and 6.4 rebounds.

Gilbert, a four-year varsity starter, earned all-section honors four times. She was a first-team selection three consecutive years and received honorable-mention as a freshman.

She surpassed the 1,000-point mark in career scoring Dec. 23 in a nonsection win at home against Seton-La Salle, and finished her career with 1,292 points.

She will major in pre-pharmacy in college.

“Going into our last home game at Baldwin against Thomas Jefferson was very sad for our team. We had some rough games leading up to our final game, so we all wanted to make sure we ended our season on a good note,” Gilbert said. “I'm sad to say that we did not make playoffs and ended our season early, but we fought hard and strong in our section games and left what we had on the basketball court.

“I'm happy to have reached one of my goals this season, which was scoring my 1,000th point, but the memories I have experienced with my team will never be forgotten through my life after high school.”

The Baldwin girls, who competed in Class 6A, finished fifth in Section 3, missing a WPIAL playoff berth by one game.

The Highlanders (9-12 overall) finished with a 3-7 section record, behind Mt. Lebanon (9-1), Peters Township (8-2), Bethel Park (6-4) and Canon-McMillan (4-6).

And, in a team oddity, Baldwin averaged 48.2 ppg offensively and gave up 48.2 ppg on defense.

Three key players will be back next season, offering hopes for coach Nikki Presto that the Highlanders will return to playoff status in 2017-18.

“Our senior guards, Abby Barr and Lauren Gilbert, will be sorely missed,” Presto said. “We return starters Abbey Larkin, as well as junior starter Teia Sweiger and junior post contributor Michaela Cavataio.

“We will look to our returners as well as an influx of freshmen to improve throughout the offseason.”

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.