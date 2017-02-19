A-K Valley high school basketball preview capsules for Tuesday's games

Boys

Class 5A

First round

No. 9 Highlands (12-10) vs. No. 8 Laurel Highlands (17-5)

8 p.m. Tuesday at Norwin

• Winner gets: No. 1 Mars (14-8)

• Coaches: Tyler Stoczynski, Highlands; Rick Hauger, Laurel Highlands

• Players to watch: Mitch DeZort, Highlands; Bryce Laskey, Laurel Highlands

• Layup lines: The teams meet in the first round for the third time in the past 10 years. In 2007 Laurel Highlands, as the No. 15 seed, upset No. 2 Highlands, 85-76, behind 43 points from Kaleb Ramsey; Highlands won in double overtime in 2010. ... Highlands returned four starters from last season, when the Golden Rams advanced to the WPIAL Class AAA championship game and PIAA quarterfinals. ... After some inconsistent play early, Highlands closed the regular season with five victories in six games. ... DeZort, a career 1,000-point scorer, averages 22.3 points. Fellow seniors Ryan Boda, Brayden Thimons and R.J. Rieger score 10.9, 10.4 and 9.3 ppg, respectively. ... Laurel Highlands, the Section 1-5A runner-up, led Class 5A in scoring at 71.9 ppg. ... Laskey averages 24.1 ppg, and Hudson Novak adds 15.4 ppg. ... The Mustangs qualified for the playoffs a season ago, winning a preliminary-round game over Southmoreland before falling to Mars.

First round

No. 12 Kiski Area (10-10) vs. No. 5 Hampton (13-9)

8 p.m. Tuesday at Fox Chapel

• Winner gets: No. 4 McKeesport (17-4) or No. 13 Armstrong (11-11)

• Coaches: Joey Tutchstone, Kiski Area; Joe Lafko, Hampton

• Players to watch: Jon Bracy, Kiski Area; Antonio Ionadi, Hampton

• Layup lines: The teams meet for the second time this season. Hampton beat Kiski Area, 75-51, at its holiday tournament behind 25 points from Ionadi and 18 from Kyle Reese. ... Kiski Area returns to the WPIAL playoffs for the first time since 2014, when it advanced to the semifinals. ... Bracy leads an experienced, balanced attack, supplemented by fellow seniors Nick Bisceglia, D.J. Franklin, Kyle Harris and Connor Martin. ... After a 5-1 start in Section 3-5A play, the Cavaliers dropped their final four section contests and five of six games overall. ... Using a grind-it-out style, Kiski Area played in 12 games decided by single digits and finished 8-4 in those games. ... Kiski Area averages 43.7 ppg, lowest among Class 5A's playoff teams. ... Hampton, the fourth-place team from a dominant Section 2-5A, qualified for the playoffs for the 13th consecutive season. ... The Talbots lost three starters to injury during the season. ... Ionadi, a Case Western Reserve recruit, averages 22 points.

Class AA

First round

No. 13 Leechburg (9-10) vs. No. 4 Chartiers-Houston (18-4)

8 p.m. Tuesday at North Allegheny

• Winner gets: No. 5 OLSH (15-6) or No. 12 Frazier (6-17)

• Coaches: Corey Smith, Leechburg; Eugene Briggs, Chartiers-Houston

• Players to watch: Christian Hack, Leechburg; A.J. Myers, Chartiers-Houston

• Layup lines: In the 10th anniversary season of its 2007 WPIAL Class A championship, Leechburg is looking to make a similar run. ... The Blue Devils qualified for the playoffs as the fourth-place team from Section 1-AA on the final night of section play, thanks to a victory over Serra Catholic and a Riverview win over Springdale. They also picked up an important victory over Jeannette down the stretch. ... Smith, a former Kiski Area star, is in his first season as coach. ... Hack, J.B. Burtick and Cory Nulph — all guards — lead Leechburg in scoring. The Blue Devils, who lack a traditional post player, like to play up-tempo to take advantage of their team's speed. ... Leechburg lost in the first round to No. 1 Monessen last season. ... Chartiers-Houston, the Section 2-AA champion, is in the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season. The Buccaneers beat Charleroi in the preliminary round last season before falling to Greensburg Central Catholic. ... A pair of high-scoring guards — senior Myers (23.3 ppg) and junior Cam Hanley (20.6) lead Chartiers-Houston, which averages 68.5 points.

— Doug Gulasy