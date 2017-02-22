Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

Southmoreland boys embrace sleeper role in WPIAL playoffs
Bill Beckner Jr. | Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, 9:57 p.m.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Southmoreland's Zac Leighty (5) scores to give his team a 47-46 lead over Avonworth late in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Peters Township. Southmoreland won 64-55 in overtime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Avonworth's Matthew Crilley (20) has his shot deflected by Southmoreland's Brandon Stone (23) during the third quarter on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Peters Township. Southmoreland won 64-55 in overtime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Southmoreland's Tommy Pisula (21) grabs a rebound between Avonworth's Jacob Harper (2) and Matthew Crilley (20) during the third quarter on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Peters Township. Southmoreland won 64-55 in overtime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Southmoreland's Brandon Stone (23) puts an offensive rebound up for a score to give his team a 49-48 lead wiht under three minutes left to play in the fourth quarter against Avonworth on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Peters Township. Southmoreland won 64-55 in overtime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Southmoreland's Brandon Stone (23) drives for a shot ovwer Avonworth's Matthew Crilley (20) during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Peters Township. Southmoreland won 64-55 in overtime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Southmoreland head coach Frank Muccino looks to the scoreboard during overtime of their game with Avonworth on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Peters Township. Southmoreland won 64-55 in overtime.

Updated 1 hour ago

Any time Southmoreland wins in the boys basketball postseason it seems like an upset. But the current group is the No. 5 seed in the Class 3A bracket, so it was expected to make the quarterfinals. Still, the feat itself is new ground for the latest wave to come through the program.

An appearance in the second round is rare.

“It's been 30 years since we've done this,” junior 6-foot-11 swingman Brandon Stone said.

Hand-stamp season continues for the Scotties (19-4), who are crying out to be the feel-good story of these playoffs. But can they be called a sleeper?

“We aren't worried about that kind of thing, it's just about one game at a time,” Scotties' eighth-year coach Frank Muccino said. “Teams shouldn't cry about being disrespected. Go out and show how good you are.”

Fair enough. But how good is this team? How good can it be?

Southmoreland has not advanced to the WPIAL quarterfinals since 1987. That year, the Scotties upset Seton-La Salle before falling to Blackhawk — and point guard Sean Miller, the former Pitt standout and current Arizona head coach — in their only semifinal appearance.

Southmoreland plays No. 4 Shady Side Academy (17-6) Thursday night at Gateway to go to the semis, and what a treat that would be for the Scotties to get back to the final four.

“We made history,” said senior guard Tommy Pisula, who missed last season with a knee injury from football but still joined Stone in the school's 1,000-point club, which also includes Russ Grimm. “It's been a long time. Now, we want to keep it going.”

The Scotties won preliminary-round games in 2014-15 and 2005-06, but Saturday was a “real first-round win,” Pisula said.

“We're preaching, survive and move on,” senior forward Tanner Schwartz said.

And to think the Scotties were winless four years ago, and won only two games in 2014 when Pisula and Co. were freshmen. The team lost in the first round last season after going 14-8, minus Pisula.

The seventh playoff win in school history did not come easily Saturday. The Scotties rallied from an eight-point deficit at halftime — they trailed 51-49 with under a minute remaining — to force overtime and down No. 12 Avonworth, 64-55.

Pisula, playing while ill, scored 21 points and made the game-tying layup after a steal late to force OT.

“I'd rather be the sleeper,” he said, “and not be taken as seriously as other teams. We're the five-seed, and we're fine with that.”

With four sections, Class 3A is the only WPIAL boys bracket with the traditional 16-team layout and the only one without first-round byes. The champion will have to win four times to take the title.

“I have seen (predictions) that have us making the semifinals and losing,” Stone said. “Maybe there aren't many people sleeping on us. Who knows? Either way, we have to go out and play.”

Lincoln Park (19-4) looks like a strong No. 1 seed, but some believe the rest of the field could be wide open.

“You look at Washington, they only have two losses and are the No. 2 seed, but there aren't a lot of people giving them much respect, either,” Scotties' senior guard Zak Leighty said. “They're from our section. Maybe they're a sleeper in some people's eyes, too.”

Leighty's father, Doug, played for Southmoreland from 1983-85 and scored 1,014 career points. Zak's brother, Jonathan, a junior guard, also plays on this year's team.

Southmoreland has made the PIAA playoffs three times in school history but never has won a state playoff game. The top six WPIAL teams advance to states in boys 3A.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.