Southmoreland boys embrace sleeper role in WPIAL playoffs

Any time Southmoreland wins in the boys basketball postseason it seems like an upset. But the current group is the No. 5 seed in the Class 3A bracket, so it was expected to make the quarterfinals. Still, the feat itself is new ground for the latest wave to come through the program.

An appearance in the second round is rare.

“It's been 30 years since we've done this,” junior 6-foot-11 swingman Brandon Stone said.

Hand-stamp season continues for the Scotties (19-4), who are crying out to be the feel-good story of these playoffs. But can they be called a sleeper?

“We aren't worried about that kind of thing, it's just about one game at a time,” Scotties' eighth-year coach Frank Muccino said. “Teams shouldn't cry about being disrespected. Go out and show how good you are.”

Fair enough. But how good is this team? How good can it be?

Southmoreland has not advanced to the WPIAL quarterfinals since 1987. That year, the Scotties upset Seton-La Salle before falling to Blackhawk — and point guard Sean Miller, the former Pitt standout and current Arizona head coach — in their only semifinal appearance.

Southmoreland plays No. 4 Shady Side Academy (17-6) Thursday night at Gateway to go to the semis, and what a treat that would be for the Scotties to get back to the final four.

“We made history,” said senior guard Tommy Pisula, who missed last season with a knee injury from football but still joined Stone in the school's 1,000-point club, which also includes Russ Grimm. “It's been a long time. Now, we want to keep it going.”

The Scotties won preliminary-round games in 2014-15 and 2005-06, but Saturday was a “real first-round win,” Pisula said.

“We're preaching, survive and move on,” senior forward Tanner Schwartz said.

And to think the Scotties were winless four years ago, and won only two games in 2014 when Pisula and Co. were freshmen. The team lost in the first round last season after going 14-8, minus Pisula.

The seventh playoff win in school history did not come easily Saturday. The Scotties rallied from an eight-point deficit at halftime — they trailed 51-49 with under a minute remaining — to force overtime and down No. 12 Avonworth, 64-55.

Pisula, playing while ill, scored 21 points and made the game-tying layup after a steal late to force OT.

“I'd rather be the sleeper,” he said, “and not be taken as seriously as other teams. We're the five-seed, and we're fine with that.”

With four sections, Class 3A is the only WPIAL boys bracket with the traditional 16-team layout and the only one without first-round byes. The champion will have to win four times to take the title.

“I have seen (predictions) that have us making the semifinals and losing,” Stone said. “Maybe there aren't many people sleeping on us. Who knows? Either way, we have to go out and play.”

Lincoln Park (19-4) looks like a strong No. 1 seed, but some believe the rest of the field could be wide open.

“You look at Washington, they only have two losses and are the No. 2 seed, but there aren't a lot of people giving them much respect, either,” Scotties' senior guard Zak Leighty said. “They're from our section. Maybe they're a sleeper in some people's eyes, too.”

Leighty's father, Doug, played for Southmoreland from 1983-85 and scored 1,014 career points. Zak's brother, Jonathan, a junior guard, also plays on this year's team.

Southmoreland has made the PIAA playoffs three times in school history but never has won a state playoff game. The top six WPIAL teams advance to states in boys 3A.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.