A-K Valley high school basketball preview capsules for Wednesday games

Boys

Class 4A

First round

No. 7 Freeport (15-7) vs. No. 10 South Fayette (12-10)

8 p.m. Wednesday at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic

Winner gets: No. 2 Quaker Valley (20-2)

Coaches: Mike Beale, Freeport; Dave Mislan, South Fayette

Players to watch: Ben Beale, Freeport; Matt Thomas, South Fayette

Layup lines: Freeport, which returns to the WPIAL playoffs for the first time since 2012, meets a South Fayette program that is making its 12th consecutive appearance. ... Despite breaking in four new starters, Freeport posted 15 wins for the first time since 2010, finished second in Section 1-4A and is seeking its first playoff victory since that season. ... The Yellowjackets don't have a lot of size — at 6-foot-2, senior Evan Schaffhauser is their tallest starter — but they make up for it with speed and shooting. Ben Beale, a 3-point sharpshooter, leads Freeport in scoring at about 17 points per game and hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to beat No. 6 seed Indiana. Schaffhauser is the second-leading scorer as a forward/guard, and 5-foot-8 guard Kevin Lynch is the Yellowjackets' most experienced player. ... South Fayette, which tied for second in Section 3-4A, is seeking its first playoff win since 2015. The Lions lost in the first round to Steel Valley last season. ... Mislan is in his first season as South Fayette's coach. ... Thomas, an all-section player a season ago, is South Fayette's leading scorer at about 15 ppg.

First round

No. 9 Valley (11-11) vs. No. 8 McGuffey (17-5)

6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Baldwin

Winner gets: New Castle (20-2)

Coaches: Mark Faulx, Valley; Michael Fatigante, McGuffey

Players to watch: Dru Stokes, Valley; Trent Belleville, McGuffey

Layup lines: It's a long-awaited return to the WPIAL postseason for both teams. Valley makes its first appearance since 2011 and McGuffey its first since 2012. Neither team won a section game last season. ... Valley, seeking its first playoff victory since 2009, won one game last season but finished in third place in Section 1-4A this season ... The Vikings succeed with balance as several players — Stokes, Deonte Ross, Alex Ward, Nijal Rodgers and Nyjewl Carter — have shown the ability to lead the team in scoring. Carter, a sophomore, is Valley's top outside threat. ... Valley began the season 2-5 but is 9-6 since the turn of the calendar. ... Overall, the Vikings scored seven more points than they allowed this season. ... McGuffey finished in a three-way tie for second place in Section 2-4A with Elizabeth Forward and South Park. ... The Highlanders went a combined 25-63 the past four seasons, including 4-44 in section play. ... McGuffey's defense ranked best in Class 4A, allowing 47 points per game. The Highlanders also prefer a slow tempo. ... Belleville and Colin Chapman are the leading scorers for McGuffey.

First round

No. 12 Deer Lakes (12-10) vs. No. 5 Belle Vernon (16-6)

8 p.m. Wednesday at Gateway

Winner gets: No. 4 Central Valley (13-9)

Coaches: Terence Parham, Deer Lakes; Kyle DeGregorio, Belle Vernon

Players to watch: Noah Darsie, Deer Lakes; Joe Sabolek, Belle Vernon

Layup lines: Both teams end playoff droughts. Deer Lakes last made the WPIAL postseason in 2013 and Belle Vernon in 2010. ... Parham, in his second season at Deer Lakes, helped the Lancers improve from 4-18 the season before he arrived to finish in fourth place in Section 1-4A. He led Shady Side Academy to eight consecutive playoff appearances from 2004-12. ... Deer Lakes is seeking its first playoff victory since 1985, when the Lancers advanced to the WPIAL semifinals. ... Darsie and fellow senior guard Alex Nichols provide the 1-2 scoring punch for Deer Lakes, which averages 57.9 points. ... The Lancers won six of their final eight games to make the playoffs. ... DeGregorio helped turn around Belle Vernon, which went 7-57 in the three seasons before he arrived in 2013. ... The Leopards won Section 3-4A, their first section championship since 2008. ... Belle Vernon uses a 10-player rotation, with 6-foot-4 junior center Sabolek the leading scorer at about 12 points per game and Tommy Rodriguez the only other player averaging double figures. The Leopards average 62.1 ppg.