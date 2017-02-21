Westmoreland high school basketball preview capsules for Thursday's games
Boys
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
No. 5 Southmoreland (19-4) vs. No. 4 Shady Side Academy (17-6)
8 p.m. Thursday at Gateway
•Coaches: Frank Muccino, Southmoreland; David Vadnais, Shady Side Academy
•Players to watch: Brandon Stone, Southmoreland (6-11, Jr., G-F); Etai Groff (6-3, Sr., G-F)
•Winner gets: Lincoln Park/Seton-La Salle winner
•Layup lines: Southmoreland moved into the quarterfinals for the first time since 1987 with a 64-55 overtime win over Avonworth in the first round. Senior Tommy Pisula scored a game-high 21 points and Stone, gang-guarded by defenders around the basket, added 14 points, 14 rebounds and eight blocks. The Scotties have only made the WPIAL semifinals once, in ‘87. Muccino wants to see better team rebounding and close-out defense on shooters as the tournament progresses. ... Shady Side Academy won Section 3, which did not fare as well in seedings as Southmoreland's Section 4. However, the Indians play sound team defense, especially in the half-court. They nearly beat undefeated Greensburg Central Catholic, the top seed in 2A. Groff (22 ppg) is a smooth scorer who gets to the rim. Like Stone and Pisula, he has more than 1,000 career points.
Girls
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
No. 3 Greensburg Central Catholic (17-5) vs. No. 6 Brentwood (17-5)
6:30 p.m. Thursday at Gateway
•Coaches: Joe Eisaman, Greensburg C.C.; Rachel Thomas, Brentwood
•Players to watch: Brittany Stawovy, Greensburg C.C. (5-7, Sr., G); Morgan Drybaugh, Brentwood (5-11, Jr., F)
•Winner gets: Washington/Vincentian winner.
•Layup lines: Greensburg Central will get back to action after a first-round bye. The fast-paced Centurions are seeking a return trip to the WPIAL finals after reaching the title game last season as a No. 14 seed. Stawovy (15 ppg) has had plenty of offensive help this season in seniors Haley Moore and Maddy Coddington. While GCC lacks size, its guards like to get out and run in transition. ... Brentwood made seven 3-pointers in a 58-43 win over Frazier in the first round. GCC beat Frazier twice in section play. The Spartans lost to California, 49-44. GCC rolled past California, 61-36 and 50-39. Drybaugh is one of the better players on the team but senior 5-foot-11 forward Stephanie Thomas can give teams problems under the basket. She had 17 points and 21 rebounds in a win over Riverview.
— Bill Beckner Jr.