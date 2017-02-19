Shady Side Academy boys basketball tops Carlynton in WPIAL playoffs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Shady Side Academy basketball team had few problems as it defeated Carlynton in the first round of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs Feb. 18.

The Indians (17-6) outscored Carlynton in every quarter to claim a 60-41 win.

Coach David Vadnais' squad used a balanced scoring effort as Grady Munroe scored 15 points followed by Etai Groff with 14, Kirf Olander with 11 and Skyy Moore with 10.

The win moved SSA into the quarterfinals Thursday against Southmoreland (19-4).

The Scotties needed a last-minute steal and layup to send their first-round game into overtime.

They outscored Avonworth, 13-4, in the extra session for a 64-55 win.

Southmoreland is led by 6-foot-10 junior Brandon Stone.

“I was pleased with the game,” Vadnais said. “Etai didn't score his usual 22 but had some foul trouble, and they decided to take him away as much as possible after he had a very good first quarter. He shared the ball with his teammates, and other guys made plays.

“Grady Munroe is only a freshman but wasn't intimidated in any way. He made some big shots that helped us pull away. Skyy Moore is another kid that just plays no matter the game. I believe his experiences playing football helps him in big games. He knows what to expect because he's played quarterback in pressure situations.”

Vadnais pointed out the importance of Olander's performance.

“Kirf Olander was our other double-digit scorer. It was only his second game back after hurting his ankle about a month ago,” Vadnais said.

“Every day he gets closer and closer to 100 percent. He is so important to our team as a player and leader. I'm thrilled that he was able to get back in time to take part in the playoffs.

As for his next opponent, Vadnais had nothing but praise for Southmoreland.

“They have an excellent team. Stone and Tommy Pisula are very good and difficult to prepare for, but those aren't their only players. We will watch tape and put together a game plan that we feel gives us the best opportunity to win.

“I know our record isn't great and we've had a couple losses that some would say were bad, but I like where we are. This group of guys has accomplished things we haven't done as a program in a while. I know they are excited to play another game.”

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.