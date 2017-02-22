Highlands boys basketball team falls by single point in WPIAL 1st round

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The little details of basketball can loom large, particularly in the biggest games.

Highlands found out the hard way Tuesday night.

The Golden Rams led for much of their WPIAL Class 5A first-round playoff game against Laurel Highlands, but a furious fourth-quarter rally by the Mustangs and some late-game miscues made the difference as Bryce Laskey hit a pair of free throws with 13.7 seconds left to lift Laurel Highlands to a 49-48 victory at Norwin.

“There's a fine line between winning and losing, and sometimes basketball is cruel,” Highlands coach Tyler Stoczynski said. “It's a tough way to lose for these seniors. They really put everything in, their hearts and their souls, and it's a tough way to go out.”

Laskey's free throws gave No. 8 Laurel Highlands (18-5) its first lead since early in the first quarter, and Hunter Novak came up with the game-clinching steal to propel the Mustangs to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2007. They'll face top-seeded Mars on Friday at a site and time to be determined.

“It was nice to see we could win a game where you had to grind,” Laurel Highlands coach Rick Hauger said. “I can't give our guys enough credit for hanging in there. There were several times where we would make runs in the second half and give up a couple, and then we would close the gap a little bit further.

“I was just hoping our last push would get us over the top.”

The two game-sealing plays encapsulated the biggest differences in the game.

Although Highlands (12-11) opened up a 10-point lead at halftime, the Golden Rams (12-11) struggled in the second half, particularly on the offensive end and most definitively at the free-throw line. They made just seven of 17 free-throw attempts as a team, with Brayden Thimons missing a pair seconds before Laskey's go-ahead foul shots.

“We knew going into the game some of their guys were below 50 percent (at the line) and we had that in our favor,” said Laskey, who made 7 of 8 free-throw attempts, all in the fourth quarter. “We didn't really get there in the first half, and in the second half we started driving some more and got there.”

Laskey scored all 14 of Laurel Highlands' points in the fourth quarter, finishing with a game-high 26 points. Novak added 10.

Laurel Highlands' defense also clamped down in the fourth quarter, holding Highlands to eight points.

“These guys give everything they have, whether it's on the court or getting extra shots up (in practice),” Stoczynski said. “It's just one of those days where they didn't go. I felt we got a lot of great looks, it just wasn't meant to be.”

Highlands' much-maligned defense helped the Golden Rams take a 24-14 lead into halftime. Ryan Boda and Dom Martinka played stingy on-ball defense against Laskey, who averages 24.3 points per game, and held him to seven in the first half.

With Thimons on the bench for much of the first half with foul trouble, freshman John Crise scored eight of his 10 points to carry the load down low. R.J. Rieger's second 3-pointer of the half came just before the halftime buzzer.

Thimons returned in the second half to score nine of his 11 points, but Laurel Highlands' offense also broke out.

“I thought if we could just relax and start playing the way we can, we could start making some shots and we could start making a run at it,” Hauger said. “Our guys still had to grind it out — there weren't any easy shots — but that can only make you better if you survive it.”

Elijah Guynn's baseline jumper cut Highlands' lead to two late in the third, and although the Golden Rams built the advantage back up to five points by the end of the quarter, Laskey broke out in a big way in the fourth. Twice he cut Highlands' lead to a single point, only to be answered by a Golden Rams score.

The third time proved the charm. After Ryan Boda hit a pair of free throws with just over a minute to give Highlands a 48-45 lead, Laskey scored on a layup and then drew a foul to get to the line for the winning shots.

“It's just years of practice going into that one moment,” Laskey said.

Highlands, which reached the WPIAL Class AAA championship game in 2016, saw this playoff run end after one game.

“We've got a lot of love for these guys — they've created a foundation for this program,” Stoczynski said. “There are no smiles coming out of our locker room today.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.