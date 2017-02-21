Leechburg hangs tough, falls to Chartiers-Houston

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Chartiers-Houston hadn't made the WPIAL basketball quarterfinals since 1956.

For a while, it looked like the Bucs might wait a little longer.

But Chartiers-Houston took control late, holding Leechburg to one field goal in the final 4 minutes, 8 seconds to prevail, 60-52, Tuesday at North Allegheny High School.

The fourth-seeded Bucs (19-4) will play No. 5 OLSH Friday at a site and time to be determined. Junior guard Cam Hanley led Char-Houston with 22 points.

The last time the program advanced to the quarterfinals, the school was known as Chartiers Township at the time.

Leechburg, in the playoffs for the 26th time in school history, finished at 9-11.

Senior Cory Nulph closed out his career with a 22-point performance that included seven 3-pointers.

The Blue Devils had taken a 37-31 lead two minutes into the second half.

“We executed well through three quarters,” said Leechburg first-year coach Corey Smith. “Fourth quarter came, they kept switching defenses on us, plus, I think we were getting a little tired.”

“Give them credit for playing so well,” said Bucs coach Eugene Briggs. “It was a combination of how well they played and how we weren't so hot. But you keep drilling into the kids that good teams find a way to win, even when they're playing badly.”

Char-Houston had taken a 23-10 lead on a 3-pointer by Zach Southern 18 seconds into the second quarter. With leading scorers Nulph and Christian Hack on the bench with two personals, it looked like the Blue Devils were in trouble.

But reserves Corey Kerecz and Tyler Leech played well, and Leechburg took a 28-27 lead at the intermission. Freshman Jake Blumer had nine points and eight rebounds in the first half as Leechburg committed just one turnover in the second period.

“Corey and Tyler came in and gave us great minutes, stalled them, and we made that comeback,” Smith said. “I knew someone other than our big three were going to step up tonight.”

Nulph, Hack and Jonathan Burdick combined for four three-pointers in the third quarter.

Andrew Clark's 3-pointer with 6:18 left in the game gave the Bucs the lead for good, though Nulph's 3-pointer with 2:39 left cut the Bucs lead to 54-52.

But it proved to be the final Blue Devils score of the night.

“The last four minutes of the game, our defense turned it up a notch and really got after it,” Briggs said. “We started the game that way, but when you turn the ball over, miss layups, it takes the energy out of you. They executed the heck out of it and we knew going in they could play like that.”

A.J. Myers, Chartiers-Houston's leading scorer at 23.3 PPG, contributed 14 points and Spencer Terling added 10, including six in the fourth quarter.

Hack had 10 for Leechburg and Blumer pulled down 10 rebounds.

George Guido is a freelance writer.