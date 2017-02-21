Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

A-K Valley high school basketball preview capsules for Thursday's games

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, 7:36 p.m.

Updated 11 minutes ago

Girls

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

No. 7 Freeport (14-9) vs. No. 2 Blackhawk (14-8)

6:30 p.m. Thursday at North Allegheny

Winner gets: No. 3 Ambridge (14-8) or No. 6 South Park (15-8)

Coaches: Fred Soilis, Freeport; Steve Lodovico, Blackhawk

Players to watch: Jenna Manke, Freeport; Mackenzie Amalia, Blackhawk

Layup lines: After posting its first postseason victory since 2004, Freeport faces one of the WPIAL's perennial championship contenders in Blackhawk, which had a first-round bye. ... Freeport overcame a slow start in the first round to post a 56-50 victory over Elizabeth Forward. Manke, the Yellowjackets' junior forward, had 21 points and 12 rebounds and gave the team the lead for good in overtime. Kimmy Mixon, the lone senior for Freeport, scored 12 points, and Samantha Clark — one of three freshman starters — added 11. ... The second-place team from Section 1-4A, Freeport makes its mark on the defensive end. The Yellowjackets, who allow 39 points per game, forced 23 turnovers against Elizabeth Forward. They held 13 opponents to 40 points or fewer. ... Section 2-4A champion Blackhawk closed the regular season with wins in nine of its last 10 games. ... The Cougars made the WPIAL quarterfinals last season, falling to Hampton. They won the WPIAL Class AAA championship in 2014 and ‘15, two of the Cougars' seven WPIAL titles since 1996. ... Amalia, a freshman, combines with Mady Aulbach and Madison Amalia to form a high-scoring trio. Blackhawk averaged 64.1 points this season, ranking second in Class 4A behind Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic.

Class AA

Quarterfinals

No. 8 Leechburg (14-9) vs. No. 1 Chartiers-Houston (20-2)

6:30 p.m. Thursday at Northgate

Winner gets: No. 4 OLSH (17-5) or No. 5 California (20-3)

Coaches: Joel Ceraso, Leechburg; Laura Montecalvo, Chartiers-Houston

Players to watch: Mikayla Lovelace, Leechburg; Alexa Williamson, Chartiers-Houston

Layup lines: Fresh off the first playoff victory in school history, Leechburg takes on the top seed in Class AA. The game features two of the top scorers in Class AA: Lovelace, who averages 23.7 points, and Williamson, who averages 23.6. ... Leechburg is playing its second consecutive playoff game at Northgate after beating Burgettstown, 66-38, there in the first round. ... The Blue Devils outscored Burgettstown, 40-16, in the second half to pull away for the victory. Lovelace scored a game-high 22 points, while Cameron Davies and Brittany Robilio had 19 and 15, respectively. ... Davies and Robilio are dangerous outside shooters, combining for eight 3-pointers against Burgettstown — including six in the third quarter. ... The Blue Devils start five juniors, who led the team to the playoffs for the second straight season. ... Chartiers-Houston, a WPIAL quarterfinalist last season, rolled to the Section 1-AA title. The Bucs' lone losses came to Trinity in the season opener and Beaver in a holiday tournament. ... Williamson, a junior, is a Division I recruit who missed the second half of the 2015-16 after tearing her ACL. ... Chartiers-Houston boasts the best defense in Class AA, allowing 29.1 points per game. The Bucs won their games by an average of 27.7 points. ... Montecalvo is the daughter of legendary Washington football coach Guy Montecalvo.

— Doug Gulasy

