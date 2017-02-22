McGuffey rallies for overtime victory over Valley in 1st round

Valley played fast and loose, pushed the pace and created havoc in its first WPIAL playoff game in six years. But then the situation became too chaotic for the Vikings.

After putting together a double-digit lead in the second half, Valley lost control in the fourth quarter as No. 8 McGuffey rallied for a 50-48 overtime victory in a Class 4A first-round game at Baldwin.

“Boy, it certainly hurts,” Valley coach Mark Faulx said. “Right now I'm trying to figure out what it is I could have done. I certainly felt we mismanaged things.

“Things got out of control in the fourth quarter, and we really didn't handle the ball well.”

McGuffey (18-5) overcame a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter. Trent Belleville's basket with 29 seconds remaining sent the game to overtime, and Colin Chapman scored five of his team-high 15 points in the extra period to give the Highlanders the first playoff victory in program history. They'll play top-seeded New Castle in the quarterfinals Saturday.

“Just like we've done all year, we weathered the storm,” McGuffey coach Michael Fatigante said. “We kept battling, we kept battling. We changed defensively and went to a trap to speed them up a little bit, and we had guys come off the bench that sparked us.”

No. 9 Valley, which won just one game last season, was seeking its first playoff victory since 2009. And for much of the game, it looked like that would happen.

Playing an aggressive, in-your-face style on defense, the Vikings (11-12) took typically methodical McGuffey out of its comfort zone. They forced 25 turnovers and held the Highlanders without a field goal for nearly a quarter and a half to muscle their way into the lead.

“We are normally very fundamental,” Fatigante said. “That's how we've been successful this year. I don't know what it was, whether nerves or they were a little jittery, but they were making mistakes they don't normally make.”

A 10-0 run in the third quarter, with three baskets coming directly off steals, gave Valley its first double-digit lead of the game at 28-18. The Vikings eventually built their advantage to 11, but McGuffey kept chipping away.

“We knew they were an execution team,” Faulx said. “I knew that they didn't play an up-tempo game, and we wanted to try to either stop the execution, disrupt the execution or prevent the execution from happening. We did a really good job of disrupting it for a while, but we stopped, and they took advantage of it.”

McGuffey ultimately gave Valley a taste of its own medicine, switching to a zone trap defense. After Deonte Ross, who scored 15 points, gave Valley a 39-29 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Highlanders answered with a 12-2 run to tie the score on Sean Edlis' 3-pointer with 1:10 left.

Dru Stokes hit a pair of free throws to give Valley the lead once more, but Belleville tied it to send it to overtime.

“It felt like the excitement of the game caused some of them to go beyond playing the kind of ball we needed to play to win,” Faulx said. “That's on me. (We're in) a lot of pain right now.”

Edlis, who scored 11 points, gave McGuffey the lead for good with a short jumper on the Highlanders' first possession of overtime. Belleville added 14 points.

“I told them at halftime, all we need to do is play how we normally play,” Fatigante said. “It took us till the fourth quarter to do that, but we did it finally. But I swear, they're going to give me a heart attack.”

Stokes, who scored 13 points, cut the McGuffey lead to 49-48 with a 3-pointer with 1:34 left. The Vikings had four cracks at the basket to take the lead but couldn't hit a shot, then had one more chance after Chapman missed three of four free throws in the final seconds. But Nyjewel Carter's 3-point attempt went off the rim at the buzzer. Carter finished with 10 points.

“We're better off playing in chaos, so I thought maybe we could dribble and kick and get a 3,” Faulx said. “We have a lot of young guys, and this painful experience will hopefully lead to growth. Maybe a year from now, we'll be back here and we'll be able to cash in on these mistakes on the positive side.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.