Deer Lakes boys knocked from playoffs by Belle Vernon

With two minutes left in the first quarter of Wednesday's WPIAL Class 4A boys first-round playoff game, Deer Lakes held an 8-7 lead over Belle Vernon on the strength of two baskets from Josh Solomon and field goals from Jake Kelly and Matty Kadlick.

But the Leopards took their first lead of the contest 30 seconds later and didn't look back in a 57-31 victory at Gateway High School.

“Hats off to Belle Vernon. They made the plays, and we didn't,” Deer Lakes head coach Terence Parham said. “Going against them, you have to be ready to go the full 32 minutes.”

Deer Lakes, which won six of eight to finish the regular season and qualify for the playoffs, ends its 2016-17 campaign 12-11.

Belle Vernon, the Section 3 champion and the fifth-seed in the Class 4A bracket, improved to 17-6 overall and will face No. 4 Central Valley in the quarterfinals Saturday at a site and time to be determined.

The Leopards held a 23-13 lead at the break. Deer Lakes cut the deficit it to seven coming out of halftime as Kelly made the Lancers' first 3-pointer of the game.

But Belle Vernon seized control with a 10-0 run on five layups. It was 33-16 when the run was halted by a 3-pointer from Noah Darsie, but the Leopards were on their way.

All 18 of Belle Vernon's points in the third quarter were scored via layup, either with a pass into the paint or a conversion off a dribble-drive.

“We had 12 days to prepare for this game, and I overcoached a little bit at the start,” Leopards coach Kyle DeGregorio said. “I was running a million different sets after all the film we watched.

“At halftime, I told the kids we didn't get here being anything different than who we are. I told them to just go out and play. We started to pick up our pressure and started to dribble-drive more successfully. That's what we do best.”

Joe Sabolek, a 6-foot-4 center, scored eight of his game-high 16 points in the third quarter.

Deer Lakes committed 11 turnovers in the first half and finished the game with 20 — twice as many as Belle Vernon.

“Belle Vernon is a blue-collar, scrappy team. We knew they were going to get after us,” Parham said. “We knew they were going to pressure us the whole time. A number of those turnovers led to points in the second half, and they were able to build more and more momentum.”

Deer Lakes was held 27 points under its season average.

Darsie and fellow senior Alex Nichols, the Lancers' top two scorers, were limited to a combined five points. Darsie's mobility and effectiveness, Parham said, was lessened after he rolled his ankle late in practice Tuesday.

“He gutted it out, and being a senior, I had to give him that opportunity,” Parham said. “He battled, but he just wasn't the same.”

Solomon led Deer Lakes with eight points.

The Lancers were only 3 of 18 from 3-point range, an aspect of their game that served them well numerous times this season.

“We have lived and died by the 3-pointer this season,” Parham said. “One, that's not enough threes taken, and, two, it's definitely not enough makes.”

Belle Vernon played Wednesday without senior guard Tommy Rodriguez, who was out because of injury. Rodriguez, along with Sabolek, averaged double figures in the regular season.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter at Mlove_Trib.