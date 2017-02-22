Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

Freeport falls short of first playoff win since 2010
Chris Harlan | Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, 11:42 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Freeport's Sam Jacobyansky fights for a rebound with South Fayette's Noach Plack and Tim Locher (11) during 4-A boys first round action Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 at North Catholic.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Freeport's Gavin Skradski grabs a rebound between South Fayette's Tim Locher and Luke Meindl (5) during 4-A boys first round action Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 at North Catholic.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
the Freeport bench watch as time runs out on their season against South Fayette during 4-A boys first round action Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 at North Catholic.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Freeport's Isiah Bauman (l) and Ben Beale defend on South Fayette's Tim Locher during 4-A boys first round action Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 at North Catholic.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Freeport's Kevin Lynch drives past South Fayette's Tim Locher during 4-A boys first round action Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 at North Catholic.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Freeport's Isiah Bauman shots over South Fayette's Noach Plack during 4-A boys first round action Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 at North Catholic.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Freeport's Kevin Lynch drives on South Fayette's Noah Plack during 4-A boys first round action Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 at North Catholic.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Fayette's Noah Plack defends on Freeport's Isiah Bauman during 4-A boys first round action Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 at North Catholic.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Freeport's Isiah Bauman drives past South Fayette's Matt Thomas during 4-A boys first round action Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 at North Catholic.

Updated 39 minutes ago

After 15 lead changes and five ties, a three-point lead with 3 minutes left felt larger than usual.

So with a one-possession lead, South Fayette broke the back-and-forth trend with Freeport, became a little more patient and made seven free throws down the stretch to hold on for a 63-60 victory Wednesday in a WPIAL Class 4A first-round matchup.

The last free throw was by South Fayette senior Luke Meindl, who made one of two with 6.7 seconds left.

“What we told them was we're not holding the ball, we're just spreading the floor,” South Fayette coach Dave Mislan said. “Get away from the 3-point line and get wide. If you have a path to the basket, take it. It's just that by that time, they fouled us every time.”

No. 10 seed South Fayette (13-10) made only 7 of 14 shots from the foul line in the final 2 minutes, but that was just enough to keep No. 7 Freeport (15-8) from celebrating its first playoff win since 2010.

Freeport had 6.7 seconds left for a final basket but couldn't find an open shot from the 3-point line. Wishing for a layup and foul shot, senior Kevin Lynch drove desperately to the hoop but found neither as time expired.

Lynch scored a game-high 18 points for Freeport, which was in the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

South Fayette junior Noah Plack, a 6-foot-2 forward, caused Freeport trouble in the paint and scored 15 points. Matt Thomas added 14 points, Cam Garland had 13 and Meindl added 11.

South Fayette faces No. 2 Quaker Valley in the quarterfinals.

The largest lead for either team Wednesday was a six-point Freeport edge in the second quarter. The Yellowjackets led 32-30 at half and 47-45 after three.

“I honestly thought (the game) was playing in our favor,” Freeport coach Mike Beale said. “We believed for a long time that, come fourth quarter, we're going to wear you out. It seemed to be going that way, but they hit some key shots.”

Among the biggest was a fourth-quarter 3-pointer by Garland near the 5-minute mark. Seconds after Freeport's Evan Schaffhauser made a 3-pointer to lead 52-49, Garland answered at the other end to tie.

“If (Garland) would have missed that shot and we would have got it, I thought that was going to be the key (moment) when we solidified things,” Beale said.

Instead, South Fayette claimed the final lead change on a layup by Garland with 4:47 left to lead 54-52.

A free throw by Lynch cut South Fayette's lead to one before Meindl made a baseline jumper to put the Lions ahead 56-53 with 3:25 left. His jumper was the last field goal for South Fayette, which then took seven trips to the foul line.

Freeport tried to rally, but two turnovers in the final 2 minutes were detrimental.

“We had a couple of key possessions where we fumbled the ball away or we threw the ball away,” Beale said. “A couple crucial mistakes in a one-point game can cost you, and it cost us.”

Freeport also couldn't rely heavily on junior Ben Beale. South Fayette was determined to stop the Yellowjackets' leading scorer and best shooter. Meindl shadowed Beale, who scored six points on two first-half 3-pointers.

“(Beale) is not just a shooter. He's a scorer,” Mislan said. “Meindl for us is a really good athlete, and he takes those challenges personally.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.