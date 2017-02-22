Freeport falls short of first playoff win since 2010

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After 15 lead changes and five ties, a three-point lead with 3 minutes left felt larger than usual.

So with a one-possession lead, South Fayette broke the back-and-forth trend with Freeport, became a little more patient and made seven free throws down the stretch to hold on for a 63-60 victory Wednesday in a WPIAL Class 4A first-round matchup.

The last free throw was by South Fayette senior Luke Meindl, who made one of two with 6.7 seconds left.

“What we told them was we're not holding the ball, we're just spreading the floor,” South Fayette coach Dave Mislan said. “Get away from the 3-point line and get wide. If you have a path to the basket, take it. It's just that by that time, they fouled us every time.”

No. 10 seed South Fayette (13-10) made only 7 of 14 shots from the foul line in the final 2 minutes, but that was just enough to keep No. 7 Freeport (15-8) from celebrating its first playoff win since 2010.

Freeport had 6.7 seconds left for a final basket but couldn't find an open shot from the 3-point line. Wishing for a layup and foul shot, senior Kevin Lynch drove desperately to the hoop but found neither as time expired.

Lynch scored a game-high 18 points for Freeport, which was in the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

South Fayette junior Noah Plack, a 6-foot-2 forward, caused Freeport trouble in the paint and scored 15 points. Matt Thomas added 14 points, Cam Garland had 13 and Meindl added 11.

South Fayette faces No. 2 Quaker Valley in the quarterfinals.

The largest lead for either team Wednesday was a six-point Freeport edge in the second quarter. The Yellowjackets led 32-30 at half and 47-45 after three.

“I honestly thought (the game) was playing in our favor,” Freeport coach Mike Beale said. “We believed for a long time that, come fourth quarter, we're going to wear you out. It seemed to be going that way, but they hit some key shots.”

Among the biggest was a fourth-quarter 3-pointer by Garland near the 5-minute mark. Seconds after Freeport's Evan Schaffhauser made a 3-pointer to lead 52-49, Garland answered at the other end to tie.

“If (Garland) would have missed that shot and we would have got it, I thought that was going to be the key (moment) when we solidified things,” Beale said.

Instead, South Fayette claimed the final lead change on a layup by Garland with 4:47 left to lead 54-52.

A free throw by Lynch cut South Fayette's lead to one before Meindl made a baseline jumper to put the Lions ahead 56-53 with 3:25 left. His jumper was the last field goal for South Fayette, which then took seven trips to the foul line.

Freeport tried to rally, but two turnovers in the final 2 minutes were detrimental.

“We had a couple of key possessions where we fumbled the ball away or we threw the ball away,” Beale said. “A couple crucial mistakes in a one-point game can cost you, and it cost us.”

Freeport also couldn't rely heavily on junior Ben Beale. South Fayette was determined to stop the Yellowjackets' leading scorer and best shooter. Meindl shadowed Beale, who scored six points on two first-half 3-pointers.

“(Beale) is not just a shooter. He's a scorer,” Mislan said. “Meindl for us is a really good athlete, and he takes those challenges personally.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.