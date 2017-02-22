Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Leechburg girls look to continue historical postseason success
Doug Gulasy | Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, 6:24 p.m.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Leechburg's Mikayla Lovelace is fouled while driving to the basket against Vincentian during the WPIAL Class 2A conference game at Leechburg Senior/Junior High School on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. Leechburg lost the game, 76-41.



Cameron Davies admitted to not knowing Leechburg's girls basketball playoff past until recently.

There weren't many positive memories, given the Blue Devils' 0-10 record in WPIAL playoff games entering this postseason, but Davies and her teammates are writing their own history.

Leechburg (14-9), which until two seasons ago stood on shaky ground after nearly a decade of woeful seasons, finds itself among the eight teams remaining in the WPIAL Class AA playoff bracket. The No. 8 Blue Devils, who play No. 1 Chartiers-Houston in the quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Northgate, recorded the first postseason victory in program history with a first-round rout of Burgettstown.

“We worked for it,” said Davies, a junior guard. “Freshman year coming in, we didn't know what it was going to be like playing against these big girls. But I think now it's finally starting to pay off.”

Today's success can be traced to Leechburg's junior class — Hannah Berry, Davies, Makenzie Fello, Daesha Knight, Mikayla Lovelace and Brittany Robilio. They became the core of the team as freshmen. Prior to their arrival, Leechburg's record the previous eight seasons was 12-155.

The Blue Devils nearly matched that win total in 2014-15, finishing 10-11 even as they missed the playoffs for a ninth consecutive season.

They snapped that drought last season, winning 14 games and clinching a postseason berth before falling in double overtime to Ellis School in the first round.

“We talked about it a lot, the progression,” Leechburg coach Joel Ceraso said. “We didn't let them get too upset about anything that happened when they were freshmen, and again as sophomores. We just constantly talked about growth. That growth (continued) every year, every month, even through this season.”

Last season's playoff loss, when Leechburg fell behind early and rallied to take the lead only to falter late, served to drive the team.

“It definitely pushed us to work harder because we wanted to go further this year and make ourselves better,” Robilio said.

The Blue Devils experienced adversity during the season, losing Berry to a season-ending shoulder injury. They leaned on Lovelace, one of the WPIAL's premier scorers, heavily early in the season, but other players began to contribute more.

Fello returned after missing last season with a knee injury and became a top defender and strong perimeter player. Knight made up for Berry's loss by taking control down low as the Blue Devils' lone true interior player. Davies and Robilio formed a dangerous 3-point shooting tandem. They combined for eight 3-pointers in the victory over Burgettstown, including six in the third quarter.

The growth showed itself in late-season victories against section opponents Brentwood and Sto-Rox, both of whom beat Leechburg in the first half of the season, and again in the second half against Burgettstown, when the Blue Devils turned a four-point halftime lead into a 66-38 victory.

“We didn't want the same result as last year,” said Lovelace, who averages 23.7 points, tops in Class AA. “It was really heartbreaking. Luckily, we got a lot more comfort.”

Leechburg's success is energizing the school and the community, Ceraso said, shown by a raucous crowd at the playoff opener.

“You see the support that we had out there, and the people that we see in the community walking down the street,” Ceraso said. “It just feels good to do something like this for the town I grew up in. I bleed blue and white, so it's great to be part of it.”

The Blue Devils' next challenge is against a Chartiers-Houston defense that allows less than 30 points per game — best in Class AA — and a star scorer in Alexa Williamson, who averages 23.6 points.

“We'll be up for the challenge, and it'll be quite a challenge,” Ceraso said. “This team is very good defensively. They're going to be at us, and we've got to be prepared to take on that defense and, hopefully, do something with it.

“It was nice to get a playoff win. It'd be nice to get two. And they can do it.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.

