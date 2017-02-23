Blackhawk outlasts feisty, freshman-heavy Freeport

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Freeport coach Fred Soilis discussed the importance of learning from losses, and the Yellowjackets can take some lessons from their WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinal game against Blackhawk.

Playing one of the WPIAL's most successful programs, Freeport hung tough for two-plus quarters but succumbed to missed shots and turnovers as the No. 2 Cougars pulled away for a 67-44 victory Thursday at North Allegheny.

“We made our share of mistakes at costly times, and they're a good team,” Soilis said. “They're not ranked No. 2 for nothing. We knew what they were about, and we held them in check for most of the game.

“It was tough, but I told them, ‘Don't hang your heads.' I'm proud of what we did. We just made some mistakes.”

Blackhawk (15-8), the WPIAL and PIAA champion in 2014 and '15, advanced to the semifinals for the sixth time in the past seven seasons.

No. 7 Freeport (14-10), which starts three freshmen, posted its first WPIAL playoff victory since 2004 with an overtime triumph over Elizabeth Forward in the first round and was within three points of Blackhawk in the second half.

But the Cougars' experience won out as they forced 24 turnovers and outscored the Yellowjackets, 34-17, in the second half.

“We have some kids last year that got a lot of minutes,” Blackhawk coach Steve Lodovico said. “At least four kids played a big part in what we did last year and previous years.

“Our goal was to come in and try to rattle the freshmen (in a) big environment, set traps, but they handled it pretty well. We got them to start turning the ball over, and once we got that going, we started getting fast breaks.”

Blackhawk had four players score in double figures, led by Mackenzie Amalia's 14 points. Tailyn Silver and Mady Aulbach scored 13 apiece, and Breanna Hoover added 10 — all in the first half — to give the Cougars a 33-27 lead at the break.

Freeport's freshmen helped the Yellowjackets keep it close in the first half. Twin sisters Samantha and Madeline Clark hit 3-pointers in the first quarter, with Madeline's coming in the closing seconds to cut Blackhawk's lead to 16-14 after one.

The Cougars widened their lead to double digits in the second quarter, but Sidney Shemanski scored nine of her 13 points to keep the Yellowjackets within six points at halftime.

Junior Jenna Manke added 14 points and 17 rebounds despite battling first-half foul trouble.

“I'm proud of their effort,” Soilis said. “It would have been a miracle to beat them. Not a miracle, but it would have been exciting if we did, and we hung in there.”

Samantha Clark hit a 3-pointer to cut Blackhawk's lead to 35-32 early in the third quarter, but the Cougars responded with an 11-0 run, holding the Yellowjackets without a field goal for nearly five minutes of game time, to take control.

“I think we came out in the first half kind of sloppy and didn't play the kind of game we needed to,” Lodovico said. “We were a little bit off. Communication was bad, our defense wasn't good. We score our offense from our defense, and we weren't able to get that going in the first half.

“Give credit to Freeport. I thought they did a good job handling our press in the first half. We jumped on (the team) a little bit at halftime about waking up, and they got going in the second half.”

Freeport made just four field goals in the third quarter, with several misses at point-blank range.

“We missed a lot of easy ones, and we didn't shoot well from the (free-throw) line,” Soilis said. “(Turnovers) killed us.”

Blackhawk will play South Park, which beat Ambridge on Thursday, in the semifinals Monday at a site and time to be determined.

“We told the girls that it's one game at a time,” Lodovico said. “We've been in the semis quite a bit, but these girls want to get to the championship.”

Freeport's season isn't necessarily over. The Yellowjackets can still qualify for the PIAA playoffs via the WPIAL's follow-the-leader format if Blackhawk wins in the semifinals. Seven teams make the state playoffs from girls Class 4A.

“I told (Lodovico), just do me a favor and get to the finals,” Soilis said.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.