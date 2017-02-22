Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

A-K Valley high school basketball preview capsules for Friday's games
Doug Gulasy | Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, 11:24 p.m.

Updated 59 minutes ago

Girls

Class A

Quarterfinals

No. 6 St. Joseph (16-7) vs. No. 3 Quigley Catholic (15-7)

6:30 p.m. Friday at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic

Winner gets: No. 2 Cornell (18-4) or No. 7 Geibel (10-11)

Coaches: Sally Ackerman, St. Joseph; Bill Del Tondo, Quigley Catholic

Players to watch: Alex Jones, St. Joseph; Taylor Kirschner, Quigley Catholic

Layup lines: If this matchup seems familiar, it's because these teams are meeting in the WPIAL playoffs for the fourth time in the past five seasons. Quigley eliminated St. Joseph from the postseason from 2013-15, including in the quarterfinals in 2013 and 2014. ... These teams also share the same “Spartans” nickname ... St. Joseph, which finished second in Section 3-A behind Class A No. 1 Winchester Thurston, perhaps exorcised its demons by beating Quigley Catholic, 74-63, in the final game of the regular season. Lizzy Celko scored 34 points in that game, helping St. Joseph rally from a 39-25 halftime deficit. ... Jones, the first player off the bench for St. Joseph, scored all 19 of her points in the first half of the Spartans' 68-33 victory over Avella in the WPIAL first round. Gia Angelo added 13 points. ... Celko averages a team-high 16.9 points for St. Joseph, with junior Chloe Kurpakus adding 12.7 and Jones 11.3. ... Quigley Catholic, coming off a first-round bye, qualified for the WPIAL playoffs for the 12th consecutive season and won a share of the Section 1-A championship, its sixth title in a row. ... Quigley advanced to the WPIAL semifinals last season, falling to Vincentian, and made the second round of the PIAA playoffs. ... Kirschner, a two-year starter, is one of three sophomores to start for Quigley, which managed to replace the production of graduated all-state player Gabbie Smith, who averaged 30 points last season. ... Despite its overall success this season, Quigley lost four of its final five games of the regular season.

— Doug Gulasy

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.