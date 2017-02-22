A-K Valley high school basketball preview capsules for Friday's games
Updated 59 minutes ago
Girls
Class A
Quarterfinals
No. 6 St. Joseph (16-7) vs. No. 3 Quigley Catholic (15-7)
6:30 p.m. Friday at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic
Winner gets: No. 2 Cornell (18-4) or No. 7 Geibel (10-11)
Coaches: Sally Ackerman, St. Joseph; Bill Del Tondo, Quigley Catholic
Players to watch: Alex Jones, St. Joseph; Taylor Kirschner, Quigley Catholic
Layup lines: If this matchup seems familiar, it's because these teams are meeting in the WPIAL playoffs for the fourth time in the past five seasons. Quigley eliminated St. Joseph from the postseason from 2013-15, including in the quarterfinals in 2013 and 2014. ... These teams also share the same “Spartans” nickname ... St. Joseph, which finished second in Section 3-A behind Class A No. 1 Winchester Thurston, perhaps exorcised its demons by beating Quigley Catholic, 74-63, in the final game of the regular season. Lizzy Celko scored 34 points in that game, helping St. Joseph rally from a 39-25 halftime deficit. ... Jones, the first player off the bench for St. Joseph, scored all 19 of her points in the first half of the Spartans' 68-33 victory over Avella in the WPIAL first round. Gia Angelo added 13 points. ... Celko averages a team-high 16.9 points for St. Joseph, with junior Chloe Kurpakus adding 12.7 and Jones 11.3. ... Quigley Catholic, coming off a first-round bye, qualified for the WPIAL playoffs for the 12th consecutive season and won a share of the Section 1-A championship, its sixth title in a row. ... Quigley advanced to the WPIAL semifinals last season, falling to Vincentian, and made the second round of the PIAA playoffs. ... Kirschner, a two-year starter, is one of three sophomores to start for Quigley, which managed to replace the production of graduated all-state player Gabbie Smith, who averaged 30 points last season. ... Despite its overall success this season, Quigley lost four of its final five games of the regular season.
— Doug Gulasy