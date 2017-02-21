High school roundup: Oprean's last-second free throws send Neshannock past California

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ean Oprean hit two free throws with just 0.3 seconds remaining to lift No. 8 Neshannock to a 46-45 victory over No. 9 California in a WPIAL Class 2A boys basketball game Tuesday night at West Allegheny.

Oprean finished with 13 points, while teammates Chris Maize (15) and Dante Delillo (11) also were in double figures.

The Lancers (16-7) advance to the quarterfinals where they will meet No. 1 Greensburg Central Catholic (22-0) on Friday at a time and site to be determined.

Kass Taylor had 14 points for California (19-4).

Chartiers-Houston 60, Leechburg 52 — The fourth-seeded Bucs (19-4) are in the quarterfinals for the first time since 1956 after holding Leechburg (9-11) to one field goal in the final four minutes. Cam Hanley led Chartiers-Houston with 22 points and A.J. Myers added 14. Cory Nulph had 22 points, including seven 3-pointers for the Blue Devils.

Jeannette 59, Bentworth 35 — Mike Pompei had 21 points to guide No. 6 Jeannette (12-11) to a WPIAL Class 2A first-round win at Norwin.

OLSH 82, Frazier 32 — At Charleroi, No. 5 OLSH (16-6) raced out to a 14-0 lead and led 25-2 after a quarter in a WPIAL Class 2A first-round rout. Desmond Ross scored 29 points for OLSH. Josh Cox had 16 for No. 12 Frazier (6-18).

Summit Academy 73, Fort Cherry 71 — Coby Jaggon had 26 points and Kyree Gholstin added 14 as No. 10 Summit Academy (9-12) won a WPIAL Class 2A first-round game at West Allegheny. Devon Brown scored 23 points and Chad Colussy had 20 for Fort Cherry (15-8).

Franklin Regional 80, Trinity 69 — Backed by a fast-break offense and Hunter Stoncheck's team-high 15 points, No. 10-seeded Franklin Regional pulled off a mild upset over No. 7 Trinity in the first round of the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs at Baldwin.

Franklin Regional (13-10) advanced to face No. 2 Moon (17-5) on Friday.

Tyler Giles and Aidan Fisch scored 11 points apiece to pace the Panthers. Fisch scored nine of his 11 in the second half, and Giles added two 3-pointers to keep the Hillers honest around the arc.

The Hillers (14-9) were led by Joe Koroly's 23 points

Gateway 47, Thomas Jefferson 36 — John Paul Kromka scored 16 points to lead No. 6 Gateway (11-12) to a WPIAL Class 5A first-round victory at Plum. Nick Freiwald had seven points for the No. 11 Jaguars (11-12). Gateway will play No. 3 Chartiers Valley (16-6) in the quarterfinals.

Hampton 60, Kiski Area 44 — The No. 5 Talbots (14-9) had three players finish in double figures, led by Antonio Ionadi's 20 points, in a WPIAL Class 5A first-round victory at Fox Chapel. Nick Schuit and Isaac DeGregorio added 11 and 10 points, respectively, for Hampton. Ryne Wallace came off the bench to score 13 for the Cavaliers. Kyle Harris added 11 and Jon Bracy tallied 10 for the Cavaliers (10-11).

Laurel Highlands 49, Highlands 48 — Bryce Laskey hit a pair of free throws with 13.7 seconds remaining, lifting the No. 8 Mustangs (18-5) to a WPIAL Class 5A first-round win at Norwin. Laskey scored a game-high 26 points, including 19 in the second half, to help Laurel Highlands rally from a 10-point halftime deficit. Hunter Novak added 10 points. Mitch DeZort led Highlands (12-11) with 12 points, while Brayden Thimons added 11 and John Crise 10.

McKeesport 46, Armstrong 42 — Raquan Elliott had 12 points as No. 4 McKeesport (18-4) rallied for a WPIAL Class 5A first-round win at Plum. Joe McCanna had 15 points for No. 13 Armstrong (11-12).

McKeesport will play No. 5 Hampton in the quarterfinals.

Girls basketball

Bethel Park 38, Penn-Trafford 36 — At Baldwin, Justina Mascaro scored 14 points and Kamryn Lach added 13 to help No. 7 Bethel Park (17-6) to a WPIAL Class 6A first-round victory over No. 10 Penn-Trafford (12-11). Bella Long had 12 points for the Warriors.

Hempfield 65, Canon-McMillan 47 — At Charleroi, Ali Belgiovane had 18 points and 12 rebounds and Michele Burns had 18 points to lead No. 8 Hempfield to a WPIAL Class 6A first-round victory. Hempfield (14-8) raced out to a 7-0 lead and led 20-7 after a quarter. Allison Podkul scored 8 of her 15 points in the opening quarter, while Sarah Golden chipped in with 12. Cheyenne Trest had 22 points for No. 9 Canon-McMillan (8-15).

Norwin 52, Butler 26 — Led by Danielle McMaster's 13 points and 12 from Abi Gabauer, No. 5 Norwin (17-5) earned a WPIAL Class 6A first-round victory at Fox Chapel. The two-time defending WPIAL champion Knights led 25-14 at halftime.

Alyssa Eyth had 11 points for No. 12 Butler (10-12).

Peters Township 55, Seneca Valley 41 — Mackenna Marisa had 17 points and Lillian Young added 14 as No. 6 Peters Township (14-8) earned a WPIAL Class 6A first-round victory at North Allegheny. McKenna Gross had 15 points for No. 11 Seneca Valley, which finished the season 9-14.